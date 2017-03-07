Polyakova Chasing Dive Sweep After Zone E Day 2

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

NCAA selection primer

UCLA’s Maria Polyakova won the 3-meter event on day 2 of the NCAA Zone E meet, with a sweep possible tomorrow.

Zone E results

Polyakova, Sharae Zheng and Kassidy Cook made up the top three finishers for women for the second straight day. Those doubles up top opened up more reimbursement slots, meaning UCLA’s Eloise Belanger and Annika Lenz are also in.

On the men’s side, Bradley Christensen won the 3-meter after taking second on 1-meter yesterday. He’s into a reimbursement slot along with Dashiell Enos, who now gives USC two potential NCAA scorers on the boards. Arizona State also qualified its second diver, Youssef Selim.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Maria Polyakova, UCLA Bradley Christensen, STAN 2 1-meter Champ Maria Polyakova, UCLA Henry Fusaro, USC 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Sharae Zheng, NEV Dashiell Enos, USC 5 1-meter 2nd Sharae Zheng, NEV Bradley Christensen, STAN 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Kassidy Cook, STAN Johan Sandell, HAWA 8 1-meter 3rd Kassidy Cook, STAN Dashiell Enos, USC 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Karla Contreras, WYO Youssef Selim, ASU 11 1-meter 4th Eloise Belanger, UCLA David Hoffer, ASU 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Annika Lenz, UCLA David Hoffer, ASU 14 1-meter 5th Karla Contreras, WYO Josiah Purss, UTAH 15 Platform 5th 16 3-meter 6th Alexandra Caplan, SDSU — 17 1-meter 6th Phoebe Lamay, CAL Theodore Miclau, STAN 18 Platform 6th 19 3-meter 7th Phoebe Lamay, CAL — 20 1-meter 7th Tatiana Kurach, NAZU Connor Callahan, CAL 21 Platform 7th 22 3-meter 8th Ciara Monahan, UCLA — 23 1-meter 8th Haley Farnsworth, STAN Kevin Dreesen, BYU 24 Platform 8th — 25 3-meter 9th Haley Farnsworth, STAN — 26 1-meter 9th Amanda Casillas, UTAH Cameron Thatcher, STAN 27 Platform 9th — 28 3-meter 10th — — 29 1-meter 10th Ciara Monahan, UCLA — 30 Platform 10th — 31 3-meter 11th — — 32 1-meter 11th Sally Hackett, ARIZ — 33 Platform 11th —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.