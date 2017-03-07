Minnesota Women Go 1-2 On Day 2 Of Zone D Champs

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

NCAA selection primer

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have jumped to the top of Zone D after two days, going 1-2 on the women’s 1-meter and qualifying one more male diver for NCAAs.

Zone D results

Yu Zhou remained undefeated on the week, winning 1-meter a day after taking 3-meter. She’ll look for the sweep tomorrow. In addition, freshman teammate Sarah Bacon was second, locking in a reimbursement slot. She was eligible but not reimbursed after a 6th-place finish yesterday. And Lexi Tenenbaum reprised her 7th-place finish from yesterday and is NCAA eligible in both events.

For the men, Matt Barnard took third on 3-meter to claim a reimbursement slot, and Alan LeBlang also qualified for NCAAs after taking 9th on 3-meter.

Juan Hernandez of LSU won his second event and will tackle a sweep tomorrow. Texas’s duo of Mark Anderson (2nd) and Grayson Campbell (8th) continued to earn more diving events at NCAAs in a qualification that could affect the team race in a big way.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Yu Zhou, MINN Juan Hernandez, LSU 2 1-meter Champ Yu Zhou, MINN Juan Hernandez, LSU 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Elizabeth Cui, LSU Mark Anderson, TX 5 1-meter 2nd Sarah Bacon, MINN Tyler Henschel, A&M 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Lauren Reedy, MIZZ Matt Barnard, MINN 8 1-meter 3rd Meghan O’Brien, TX Sam Thornton, A&M 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Alison Gibson, TX Tyler Henschel, A&M 11 1-meter 4th Elizabeth Cui, LSU Matt Barnard, MINN 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Nicole Gillis, ARK Kyle Goodwin, MIZZ 14 1-meter 5th Anna Filipcic, NEB Kyle Goodwin, MIZZ 15 Platform 5th 16 3-meter 6th Sarah Bacon, MINN Andrew Suchla, LSU 17 1-meter 6th Lauren Reedy, MIZZ Mark Anderson, TX 18 Platform 6th 19 3-meter 7th Lexi Tenebaum, MINN Matthew McClellan, LSU 20 1-meter 7th Lexi Tenebaum, MINN Grayson Campbell, TX 21 Platform 7th 22 3-meter 8th — Grayson Campbell, TX 23 1-meter 8th — Andrew Suchla, LSU 24 Platform 8th 25 3-meter 9th — Alan LeBlang, MINN 26 1-meter 9th — — 27 Platform 9th 28 3-meter 10th — — 29 1-meter 10th — — 30 Platform 10th — 31 3-meter 11th — — 32 1-meter 11th — — 33 Platform 11th —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.