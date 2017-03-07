Cal State Bakersfield Snags Verbals from Duenas, Hickman, and Suburu

California State University, Bakersfield has pulled in verbal commitments from three California swimmers for the 2017-18 season: Riverside’s Benjamin Duenas, Clovis’ Noah Hickman, and Bakersfield’s Wyatt Suburu.

Benjamin Duenas

“The thing I loved the most about my visit to CSUB was how welcoming and genuine the team was when I met them – they definitely made me feel at home. Also the team trains like a family, encouraging one another all while having a blast together. CSUB for sure has the best swimming and diving team. Go Runners!”

Duenas swims for Redlands East Valley High School and Fusion Aquatics. He is a versatile talent who competed in the 100 fly and 200 IM at CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships last May, and also led off Redlands East Valley’s medley relay and swam on the 200 free relay. He has had a strong start to his senior year, going best times in all his top events since September. His best SCY times include:

200 IM – 1:53.68

100 fly – 51.16

200 fly – 1:52.10

50 back – 25.67

50 free – 22.83

100 free – 49.26

Noah Hickman

“From the moment I stepped onto the pool deck I knew this is where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life.”

Hickman is a senior at Buchanan High School; he also swims for Clovis Swim Club. A specialist in breast and sprint free, Hickman won the 100 breast and placed fourth in the 50 free at the 2016 CIF-Central Section Division I Championships last spring. His best SCY performances so far include:

100 breast – 57.94

200 breast – 2:07.58

50 free – 21.90

100 free – 47.31

200 free – 1:46.78

200 IM – 1:57.73

Wyatt Suburu

“I decided upon swimming at CSUB because they are a division 1 school with a great program. I felt immediately at home upon meeting the team and they atmosphere is very family like. I feel like I have a great chance to succeed both athletically and academically as a CSUB Roadrunner. I am very proud to continue my swimming career for such a great university.”

Suburu attends Independence High School in Bakersfield and swims for Roadrunner Aquatics. He specializes in mid- to long-distance freestyle. He competed in the 200 free and 500 free at the 2016 CIF-Central Section Division II Championships, where he achieved personal bests in both events. His best SCY times include:

200 free – 1:47.91

500 free – 4:47.32

1000 free – 10:20.27

1650 free – 17:15.04

Duenas, Hickman, and Suburu will join Alex Dragan, Andrew Huerta, and Shane Triplett in the Roadrunners’ class of 2021.

