Pitt, Rutgers Dominate Zone A Day 2

2017 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D & E: Monday, March 6 – Wednesday, March 8

Zone C: Thursday, March 9 – Saturday, March 11

Host schools: Zone A: Virginia Tech Zone B: Auburn Zone C: Indiana Zone D: Missouri Zone E: Northern Arizona

The Rutgers women went 1-2 on 1-meter while Pitt’s Dominic Giordano won the men’s 3-meter to lead day 2 in the NCAA Zone A dive meet.

Zone A results

Addison Walkowiak booked a reimbursement slot with her 1-meter win, as did runner-up Alyssa Black. Pitt’s Giordano won the men’s event for a reimbursement slot, with yesterday’s 1-meter champ Hector Garcia taking second for Penn State.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Meme Sharp, PITT Dominic Giordano, PITT 2 1-meter Champ Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Hector Garcia, PSU 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Addison Walkowiak, RUTG Hector Garcia, PSU 5 1-meter 2nd Alyssa Black, RUTG Benjamin Schiesl, VT 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Alexandra Butera, UCONN Ian Shelton, UVA 8 1-meter 3rd Olivia Lehman, JMU Dominic Giordano, PITT 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Alyssa Black, RUTG Jayden Pantel, CUD 11 1-meter 4th Meme Sharp, PITT Bradley Buchter, NAVY 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Sydney Dusel, UVA Mauro Silva, VT 14 1-meter 5th Emma Roush, MASS Eduardo Castro, VT 15 Platform 5th — 16 3-meter 6th Ashlynn Peters, VT — 17 1-meter 6th — Ian Shelton, UVA 18 Platform 6th — 19 3-meter 7th Abbey Croce, BUFF — 20 1-meter 7th — — 21 Platform 7th — —

(Athletes in bold are locked in for NCAA reimbursement. Athletes who have doubled up on qualifying spots are noted with a line through their lower priority slot.)

NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

From our refresher post, which you can find here.

Divers qualify for the NCAA Championships through Zone Meets spread across the country. Each zone earns a set number of NCAA qualifying spots based on the performances of that Zone at NCAAs in the past.

Here are the qualifying spots for each event in each zone:

WOMEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 5 7 6 Zone B 10 9 7 Zone C 8 9 6 Zone D 7 7 11 Zone E 11 9 11

MEN

1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 8 10 9 Zone C 5 7 7 Zone D 8 9 9 Zone E 9 5 7

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.

WOMEN MEN Zone A 5 5 Zone B 9 9 Zone C 8 6 Zone D 8 9 Zone E 11 6

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.