Miles Kredich Makes Verbal Commitment to SCAD Savannah for 2017-18

Miles Kredich (“Nicholas” for USA Swimming) has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, in the fall. Kredich is a senior at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, where his father, Matt Kredich, is head swimming and diving coach at University of Tennessee.

“Right when I met the SCAD team I felt an intense bond and sense of family among them. The fact that I can pursue my sound design and graphic design passions while continuing the sport of swimming is amazing. I can’t wait to be at SCAD in the fall. Go Bees!”

Kredich swims mostly free and fly, and has seen significant improvements over the last two years. In his four-year high school career, he has competed in the 100 fly, 200 free, and 500 free at the Tennessee state high school championships. This past February he finished 19th in the 100 fly and 15th in the 500 free, posting a lifetime-best in the latter. He also teamed up with his brother, sophomore Coleman Kredich, on both West freestyle relays. Kredich also swims for Tennessee Aquatics. During long course season last summer he improved in every free, back and fly event he swam.

His top SCY times include:

50 fly – 23.91

100 fly – 52.55

200 fly – 1:57.97

50 free – 22.30 (21.7 relay split)

100 free – 48.42 (47.3 relay split)

200 free – 1:45.19

500 free – 4:47.48

SCAD men’s team recently finished in second place at the 2017 NAIA National Championships.

