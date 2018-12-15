Pilhatsch Earns Austria’s 1st World C’ships Medal Since 2009

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

19-year-old Caroline Pilhatsch took silver tonight in the women’s 50m backstroke behind America’s Olivia Smoliga, making history for her nation of Austria in the process.

In addition to clocking a new National Record in 25.91, becoming the first Austrian female ever under the 26-second barrier in the 50m back event, Pilhatsch also earned the first women’s World Championships medal for her nation since Mirna Jukic in Rome at the LCM edition.

Pilhatsch’s previous 50 back personal best was the 26.72 earned in the semi-final of the 2017 European Short Course Championships. The teen blew that away from the get-go in yesterday’s prelims, claiming the 5th seed in 26.51. She then shaved .30 off of that time in the semi-final to capture the 2nd seed in 26.21.

The Austrian maintained her 2nd position in the final, earning silver in 25.91, Austria’s first medal here in Hangzhou.

After her race, Pilhatsch stated, “Very cool. No idea what to say now. I’m really happy about what I’ve done here. World Cup silver, that’s pure joy. When I took off my glasses after the race and saw the scoreboard, I could not believe it at first. That it is World Cup silver, is madness. This is a first big step forward and it shows that we are on the right track. It is so beautiful, a mega feeling. I hope there is something waiting for me and a lot to come. But for now I’m very, very happy and happy. ”