Penny Heyns Replaces Beckie Scott On WADA Compliance Review Committee

Penny Heyns, South African double Olympic champion back at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, will be replacing Canadian cross-country skier Beckie Scott on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC).

Scott resigned from her spot on the Committee following WADA‘s reinstatement of Russia with reduced standards of compliance. At the time, Scott stated, “I’m profoundly disappointed. I feel this was an opportunity for WADA and they have dealt a devastating blow to clean sport. I’m quite dismayed.” Scott will remain Chairperson of the Athlete Committee.

Heyns will take on the role of athletes representative on the CRC as of January 1, according to Inside the Games.

Per WADA, its Athlete Committee was established in 2005 ‘to represent the views and rights of athletes worldwide, while providing insight and oversight into athletes’ roles and responsibilities as it relates to anti-doping.’

Earlier this year Heyns was named head of South Africa’s new Athletes Committee, an organization whose purpose is to give athletes a platform for voicing concerns to the SSA governing body and executive committee. SSA ultimately funnels up through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

44-year-old Heyns remains the only woman to win both the 100m and 200m breast gold medals at an Olympics.