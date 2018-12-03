Loyola Sweeps H2Ounds Invitational Titles

Loyola H2Ounds Invitational

Howard, Iona, Marist, Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola (Md.)

Baltimore, Maryland

Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2018

Friday Results / Saturday Results

Courtesy: Loyola Maryland Athletics

BALTIMORE – The Loyola University Maryland men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams combined to win all but one of the swimming events in two sessions on Saturday, breaking four school and two Mangione Pool records in the process.

Loyola’s women’ finished with 1,114.5 points, an even 200 in front of second-place Marist College. Iona College was third with 793, while Howard University (408) and Mount St. Mary’s University (293) followed in fourth and fifth.

In the men’s team race, the Greyhounds scored 1,101 points to outdo Marist (807), Iona (622.5), Howard (327.5) and Mount St. Mary’s (317).

Megan Dickey and Emma Schouten split Female Swimmer of the Meet honors, while Sung Lee earned the award on the men’s side.

Dickey set a school and pool record in the 100 freestyle, swimming 50.26. Her effort bettered Caitlin Cronin‘s school mark of 50.77, and it took down the pool record of 50.49 set in 2003 seven-time World Champion and three-time Olympic medalist Katie Hoff.

Schouten won the 400 individual medley with a swim of 4:25.81, breaking Madalyn Myers‘ record from 2016 of 4:27.12.

Devin Cronin also set a new school standard on Saturday, bettering her own mark in the 100 breaststroke with a winning swim of 1:02.69, shaving almost a half-second off her previous best of 1:03.16.

Cronin and Dickey were also in on a pool-record setting 200 medley relay. Taylor Ament led off, followed by Cronin, Emily Koegl and Dickey, who finished in 1:43.12 to beat the mark of 1:44.36 in 2016 by a Drexel University relay squad.

On the men’s side, Lee broke a 200 butterfly record set of 1:49.15 in 2005 by Marko Turcinov who was elected to the Loyola Athletics’ Hall of Fame last spring. Lee swam a winning time of 1:48.84.

The women’s 200 freestyle relay of Elizabeth Walsh, Sophie Jahan, Cronin and Dickey opened Saturday’s action with a win in 1:35.95, and the men’s relay – Lee, Colin Anderson, Brendon Kolar and Jimmy Hayburn – duplicated the feat in 1:22.23.

Schouten took top honors in the women’s 400 individual medley, while Emily O’Halloran finished fourth. Reid Hussey won his first of two events on Saturday in the men’s race, swimming 4:00.22.

The women finished first, second and third in the 100 butterfly with Koegl’s 55.66 leading the way. Walsh swam 56.36 to finish second, followed by Anne Hayburn in 56.82.

Lee was a winner in the men’s 100 butterfly, swimming 49.19; Jimmy Hayburn took third (49.93), followed by Conor Rutigliano in fourth (50.07).

Dickey’s school- and pool-record time of 1:52.99 in the 200 freestyle led the way for the Greyhounds in that race, while Jahan took fourth (1:55.69) , and Sharkey was fifth (1:55.81).

Anderson, John Sakovich and Kolar went one-two-three in the men’s 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:40.58, 1:44.18 and 1:44.47, respectively.

Walsh posted a win in the 100 backstroke in 56.06, followed by Anne Hayburn in fifth (58.75). Jonathan Brooks claimed top honors in the men’s race, swimming 50.57, while Rutigliano and Mark Boran were second and third in 50.67 and 51.15, respectively.

Cronin was a winner and school-record setter in the 100 breaststroke, while Abby Andrews swam 1:08.00 to place fourth.

John Callaghan won his first of two individual events Saturday with a time of 55.04 in the 100 breaststroke. Jay Venit was third (55.94), and Brian Hess finished fifth (57.85).

Nick Pacitti was a first-place finisher in the men’s 1,650 freestyle with a time of 15:44.91, while Alejandro Basalo took fourth in 16:09.03. On the women’s side, Morgan Hall was the team’s top finisher in third (17:57.33).

The men’s 200 medley relay of Brooks, Callaghan, Jimmy Hayburn and Anderson won in 1:30.50, while the women’s group of Ament, Cronin, Koegl and Dickey too first with their pool-record time.

Boran led four Greyhounds in the top five of the men’s 200 backstroke, winning in 1:50.37. Rutigliano (1:50.92), Brooks (1:51.03) and Casey Brown (1:52.37) finished three-four-five for the Greyhounds.

Walsh posted a win on the women’s side in the 200 backstroke in 2:02.17, while Hayburn was fourth in 2:06.19.

Kolar led a one-two-three finish in the 100 freestyle, winning in 45.98, while Anderson was second in 46.09, and Jimmy Hayburn finished third in 46.27. Patrick Clisham came in fifth in 46.75.

Dickey won the women’s 100 freestyle in school- and pool-record time, followed in second and third by Brooke Sharkey (52.66) and Jahan (53.23), respectively.

Callaghan earned another victory in the 200 breaststroke, swimming 2:00.86, while David Sears finished third in 2:06.35. Schouten won the women’s race in 2:17.39, ahead of Cronin’s second-place swim of 2:22.37.

Lee’s school record led the Greyhounds in the 200 butterfly, followed by Hussey (1:51.12) in second and Richard Kogut (1:54.28) in fifth.

Loyola’s women took four of the top five places in the 200 butterfly, led by Koegel’s winning time of 2:06.34. Molly Davis was second in 2:07.54, while Grace Huckenpoehler finished third in 2:08.34. Alexa Stewart then finished fifth in 2:09.26.

Lee, Hussey, Anderson and Jimmy Hayburn closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, swimming 3:03.45. Walsh, Jahan, Sharkey and Dickey then won the women’s relay in 3:29.09.

In diving action, Jeremy Unanue was third both the 1-meter (165.45) and 3-meter (166.60) competitions, while Jessica Stolfi took fifth in the women’s 1-meter (178.55).

Courtesy: Marist Athletics

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Men’s Swimming and Diving competed at the H2Hounds Invitational from November 30 to December 1. The men finished the competition with 807 points, beating out Mount Saint Mary’s, Iona and Howard but fell to Loyola Maryland. The men now sit at 6-2 on the season. Raislan Aiken was named Diver of the Meet.

Marist women swimming and diving competed at the H2hounds Invitational from November 30 to December 1. The team scored 914.5 points for a second place finish, topping Mount Saint Mary’s, Iona and Howard but falling to Loyola Maryland. Grace Reeves was named Diver of the Meet. Marist now sits at 4-4 on the season.

With the results of the men’s and women’s meet from this weekend, Head Coach Larry VanWagner and Associate Coach Melanie Bolstad earned their 400th career duel meet victory.

SESSION ONE

The men started the day with a third place finish in the 400-yard Medley Relay from the A team of Miguel Madeira, Edward Oser, Pavel Makarchuk and Daniel Knoll with a time of 3:24.13.

Knoll picked up his first win of the weekend in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming with a time of 20.76 seconds. Michael O’Donovan nabbed a second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:33.12, just .5 seconds slower than first.

Raislan Aiken and David Gallino placed first and second on the 3-meter with scores of 260.40 and 254.70.

The men concluded Friday finishing second in the 800-yard freestyle relay. The team of Knoll, O’Donovan, Murray Coueslant and Madeira finished with a time of 6:52.34.

Marist started the day with a third place finish in the 400 medley relay from their A team of Juliet Nowak, Georgeanne Zimmerman, Emma Butzler and Jessica Freud. The B team of Veronica Stureborg, Amanda Poor, Jessica Miller and Jordyn Deubel finished right behind them in fourth.

Diving took three of the four top spots in the 1-meter with Esabelle Gervasio, Grace Reeves and Grace Casolo placing first, second and fourth.

Heather Hartmann lead the distance swimmers with a second place finish in 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:06.75. Sidney Judson was not too far behind, finishing in fourth.

Deubel picked up a third place finish in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:08.30. Miller came in sixth.

The women ended the session with some momentum, winning the 800-yard freestyle. The team of Hartmann, Judson, Freud and Deubel edged Iona’s team by .04 seconds with a time of 7:42.90.

SESSION TWO

The men opened up the second session with a third place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. The all senior team of Knoll, Edward Oser, Mark Miller and Gregory Violette finished less than half a second behind second place with a time of 1:24.85.

Marist claimed two of the top three spots in the 400-yard IM, with Jackson Klarsfeld and John Hurley placing second and third.

The Red Foxes had three swimmers finish in the top eight for the 200-yard freestyle with Michael O’Donovan leading the way with a third place finish with a time of 1:43.56. Knoll and Coueslant finished sixth and eighth respectively.

Ryan Kaplan led the Red Foxes in the 100 backstroke with a fifth place finish. His time of 52.32 seconds was .2 off from fourth place.

Aiken and Gallino picked up the top two spots in the 1-meter as well, with Aiken earning a first place finish with a score of 281.80.

O’Donovan closed out the second with a second place finish in the mile. Coueslant finished in fifth and Brendan Rice rounded out the top eight with a seventh place finish.

Divers had a phenomenal day on the boards, with Marist divers taking four of the top five spots. Grace Reeves led the pack with a first place finish, scoring 248.90 points. Grace Casolo, Esabelle Gervasio and Madison Sweeny finished second, third and fifth respectively. Reeves score of 248.90 was a personal best.

Deubel continued to excel this weekend, picking up a second place finish in the 400-yard IM and 200-yard freestyle. Her time of 4:34.45 is one of the top times in the MAAC.

Nowak had another strong performance in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing second with a time of 57.06 seconds. Stureborg finished less than a second behind her for a fourth place finish.

Zimmerman and Poor finished second and third respectively in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Marist distance swimmers closed out the session with a great swim. Hartmann picked up a first place finish with a time of 17.31.75. Judson and Chan finished in fourth and fifth place.

SESSION THREE

Kaplan finished the 200-yard backstroke in second place with a time of 1:50.87, just .5 seconds from first. His time ranks as one of the fastest in the MAAC.

Knoll had a fourth place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with Violette and Madeira tying for sixth. Klarsfeld had another second place performance, finishing the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:06.34.

Coueslant picked up a third place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with Makarchuk coming in seventh.

Nowak picked up another second place finish, posting a time of 2:02.37 in the 200-yard backstroke. Her time is currently the fastest time in the MAAC. Stureborg and Caroline Farrell rounded out the top eight with fifth and sixth place finishes.

Poor and Zimmerman placed fourth and fifth respectively in the 200-yard breaststroke. Catherine Spillane posted Marist’s top time in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:09.25, finishing in fourth.

Marist closed out the competition with a third place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team consisted of Zimmerman, Freud, Butzler and Deubel.

Courtesy: Iona Athletics

BALTIMORE, MD – The Iona College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed at the H2Ounds Invitational, placing third out of the five teams. Various swimmers from both the men’s and women’s teams set new personal and program-best times.

On the women’s side of things, the host Loyola took first place in the tournament with 1,114.5 points. Marist followed in second at 914.5 points and the Maroon & Gold finished with 793-points, good enough for third. Howard University and Mount St. Mary’s College followed with 408 and 293, respectively.

Loyola also took the top spot on the men’s side, tallying 1101 points. Marist finished second at 807 and Iona was third with 622.5. Howard and Mt. St. Mary’s were rounded out the final five at 327.5 and 317, respectively.

Freshmen Jalen Ramjohn posted a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly at 49.80, lowering the mark set by Keegan Boisson-Yates in 2016.

The 200-yard Freestyle Relay squad of freshman Daniel Hadary, sophomores Spencer Moran and senior Conor Mullin finished fourth at 1:24.85, automatically qualifying for the 2019 CSCAA National Invitational Championship Meet in Cleveland.

The other leading individual scorer for the men was junior co-captain Matthew Anderson. Anderson’s best placing was in the 1650-free, where he took third at 16:05.95, as well as gaining a pair of fourth place finished in the 500-free and 400-IM at 4:40.05 and 4:09.16, respectively.

Other men in the top-ten included sophomore Gabriel Finch who was sixth in the 100-back, eighth in the 200-IM and tenth in the 200-back. Senior co-captain Matthew Bosse was fourth in the 10-back at 22.20 and seventh in the 200-back at 1:53.32.

The Iona women’s senior co-captain Maria DiBella picked up a bronze medal in the 500-yard Freestyle at 5:09.53; the 100-Backstroke at 58.59 and the 200-Backstroke at 2:05.52. Classmate and the other co-captain Jessica Schmidt was fifth, eighth and ninth in the 200-IM at 2:10.61; 400-IM at 4:43.93 and the 200-Back at 2:09.70, respectively.

Sophomore Kendall Paolicelli finished fifth in both the 400-IM (4:40.90) and 100-breast (1:08.03), as well as seventh in the 200-breast at 2:26.86. Classmate Isabelle Pabon took home third place in the 400-IM (4:34.75) and eighth in two separate races, the 200-IM (2:11.75) and the butterfly (2:10.92).

Sophomore Adrienne Bilello was second in the 1650-free at 17:40.61; fifth in the 500-free at 5:12.75 and eleventh in the 200-butterfly at 2:12.42. Junior Alyssa Chain crossed second in the 50-free at 23.92; fourth in the 100-butterfly at 57.53 and thirteenth in the 100-free at 54.42.

Other Gaels who finished in the top-10 included Sophomore Willow Lopez-Silvers (3rd, 200-free and 7th, 100-Free); sophomore Amanda Agostino (6th, 200-breast, 7th, 400-IM and 9th, 100-breast).

Both teams resume training next week. The next meet is scheduled for January 12 at Stony Brook.