Paltrinieri Says World’s #1 14:38.34 1500 Free “Pretty Good”

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri sealed up his spot on the Italian roster for this summer’s World Championships, making the squad in the men’s 1500m free. While competing on the final night in Riccione, the 24-year-old freestyle ace clocked a gold medal worth time of 14:38.34 to hit a mark within striking distance of the 14:34.57 he notched in Rio.

Paltrinieri’s time also checks-in as the fastest in the world.

Of his performance, Paltrinieri tells us in the video that, “it’s a good result for this point in time. The 800m wasn’t so good, so this 1500m was better. We’ll see what happens in Gwangju.”

In the 800m at these championships, Paltrinieri finished 2nd behind Gabriele Detti, also qualifying for Gwangju in a solid 7:45.35.

MEN’S 1500M FREE

time limit 14:53.9

GOLD Gregorio Paltrinieri 1438.34 SILVER Domenico Acerenza 15: 12.96 BRONZE Alessio Occhipinti 15: ]15.49

Paltrinieri’s time tonight checks-in as the 14th fastest performance of all-time, according ot the USA Swimming global database.