Two More ISL Signees: Wattel to London Roar, Timmers to Team Iron

International Swimming League’s London squad, London Roar, keeps on raking in the signatures. After yesterday’s announcement that NCAA champion Vini Lanza would be joining the Adam Peaty-led team, one more anouncement dropped for the Adam Peaty-led squad. France’s Marie Wattel, a European Champs Gold medalist, nnounced her signature with London Roar. Belgium’s Pieter Timmers, a 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist also announced he would be heading to Katinka Hosszu’s Iron Swim Budapest.

Marie Wattel, a 21-year-old sprint freestyle and butterfly specialist, made her announcement this morning. Wattel earned Gold medals in both the women’s 4 x 100 free relay, and Mixed 4 x 100 free relay at the 2018 European Championships (LCM). At the 2017 European Champs (SCM), Wattel earned a Silver Medal in the women’s 100 fly, and a Bronze medal as part of the French 4 x 50 Medley Relay.

🔥 Could not be more excited to announce that I will be with isl_londonroar team for the iswimleague ! Can’t wait to race with this amazing team ! Super stocked about the news 🦁 #grateful… https://t.co/vjVVF0Czfd — Marie Wattel (@marie_wattel) April 6, 2019

Pieter Timmers, the 31-year-old Belgian sprint star, made his announcement this afternoon. Timmers earned a Silver medal in the men’s 100 free at the 2016 Olympics in Rio with a time of 47.80. More recently, Timmers took down the meet record at the Berden Swim Festival with a 48.78 just last night.

With the announcements of these newest additions, London is still far outpacing the other ISL teams in terms of roster size. Peaty’s squad is now at 23 members (12 women/11 men), while Team Iron and Energy Standard each have 17 members currently.