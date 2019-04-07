McIntosh Knocks 200 Fly Canadian 11-12 NAG Record Down To 2:15.24

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Just like she did in the 400 IM, Summer McIntosh broke the girls 11-12 Canadian Age Group Record in the 200 fly in both prelims and finals at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials.

In the heats she put up a time of 2:16.02, lowering the 2:17.29 mark she set two months ago at the Ontario Provincial Championships.

Tonight in the final, she took off eight more-tenths to bring the mark down to 2:15.24, incredibly placing fifth overall at just 12 years of age.

She was out slightly slower than the morning at the halfway mark, but made up a full 1.2 seconds on the last 50 as she closed in 34.30. A look at the splits below:

Prelims Final 30.67 31.08 34.65 (1:05.32) 1:05.71 (34.63) 1:40.52 (35.20) 1:40.94 (35.23) 2:16.02 (35.50) 2:15.24 (34.30)

When the Etobicoke Swim Club member first broke the record, she knocked over two seconds off the 2016 record of 2:19.86 set by Joy Jiang. In total, she’s knocked it down 4.62 seconds in two months.

Mary-Sophie Harvey won the event in a time of 2:11.71, out-touching Danielle Hanus (2:11.79). Harvey was the only swimmer in the field to close faster than McIntosh on the last 50 (34.12).