Dylan Carter Lowers Trinidad and Tobago 200 Free Record In 1:47.71

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Dylan Carter broke the National Record for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 200 freestyle competing at the Canadian World Trials in Toronto.

Carter put up a time of 1:47.71 from the ‘B’ final, getting him under his old record of 1:47.77 from the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. He was also just off the record in the prelims, clocking 1:47.82.

Despite setting the record and hitting a new personal best, the 23-year-old narrowly missed the FINA ‘A’ standard of 1:47.40 in the event.

Check out a comparison of his splits over the three swims below:

Carter, 2017 Worlds Carter, 2019 Trials Prelims Carter, 2019 Trials Final 24.93 25.25 25.04 51.99 (27.06) 52.37 (27.12) 52.00 (26.96) 1:20.02 (28.03) 1:20.36 (27.99) 1:19.94 (27.94) 1:47.77 (27.75) 1:47.82 (27.46) 1:47.71 (27.77)

The USC post-grad was one of a number of international swimmers competing at the event, including current Trojan Louise Hansson who was coming off an NCAA title in the 100 fly just two weeks ago.

With one day of competition remaining, Carter also set a new National Record here in the 100 back (54.09), and also raced the 50 fly (24.69), 100 fly (52.92), 50 back (28.90), and 100 free (49.39).