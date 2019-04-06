2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Rectectv)
- Live Stream (CBC Sports)
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
The penultimate night of finals from the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto will feature the 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke, along with the para 200 free, 50 breast, and 100 breast.
The top-4 finishers in the 200 free will qualify for Worlds in the relay. Four of the top-6 seeds in the women’s race have already made the team, so the pressure is on Alyson Ackman (first) and Kennedy Goss (fourth) to maintain their spots in the top-4 while battling with a stacked field of Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith, and Kayla Sanchez.
Markus Thormeyer and Carson Olafson lead the men’s event, and both are already on the team. Jeremy Bagshaw and Ruslan Gaziev are in the hunt to add their names coming in seeded third and fourth.
The women’s 200 fly will require someone to have a big drop in time to reach the ‘A’ cut of 2:09.21, while Mack Darragh is the only man with a legitimate shot based on best times to hit the time in the men’s 200 fly.
Women’s 200 Free – Para
Angela Marina (S14) put up the fastest time in the para women’s 200 free (2:18.45), but it was Aly Van Wyck-Smart (S2) edging her in para points by two (688 to 686) to win the event. Van Wyck-Smart’s swim breaks her Canadian Record.
Men’s 200 Free – Para
Nicholas Bennett (S14) dropped two seconds from his prelim swim in 1:59.74 to win the men’s para 200 free with 913 points. The swim is a new Canadian Record in the S14 category.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- Canadian Record: 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- Canadian Record: 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.40
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
- Canadian Record: 2:05.95, Audrey Lacroix, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21
MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
- Canadian Record: 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL
- Canadian Record: 30.33, Amanda Reason, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 31.22
MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL
- Canadian Record: 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 27.39
