2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The penultimate night of finals from the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto will feature the 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke, along with the para 200 free, 50 breast, and 100 breast.

The top-4 finishers in the 200 free will qualify for Worlds in the relay. Four of the top-6 seeds in the women’s race have already made the team, so the pressure is on Alyson Ackman (first) and Kennedy Goss (fourth) to maintain their spots in the top-4 while battling with a stacked field of Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith, and Kayla Sanchez.

Markus Thormeyer and Carson Olafson lead the men’s event, and both are already on the team. Jeremy Bagshaw and Ruslan Gaziev are in the hunt to add their names coming in seeded third and fourth.

The women’s 200 fly will require someone to have a big drop in time to reach the ‘A’ cut of 2:09.21, while Mack Darragh is the only man with a legitimate shot based on best times to hit the time in the men’s 200 fly.

Women’s 200 Free – Para

Angela Marina (S14) put up the fastest time in the para women’s 200 free (2:18.45), but it was Aly Van Wyck-Smart (S2) edging her in para points by two (688 to 686) to win the event. Van Wyck-Smart’s swim breaks her Canadian Record.

Men’s 200 Free – Para

Nicholas Bennett (S14) dropped two seconds from his prelim swim in 1:59.74 to win the men’s para 200 free with 913 points. The swim is a new Canadian Record in the S14 category.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.40

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Canadian Record: 2:05.95, Audrey Lacroix, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Canadian Record: 30.33, Amanda Reason, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 31.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Canadian Record: 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 27.39

Women’s 50 Breast – Para

Men’s 50 Breast – Para

Women’s 100 Breast – Para

Men’s 100 Breast – Para