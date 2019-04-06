Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

5 Swimmers Now On List Of Danish Qualifiers For Worlds

2019 DANISH OPEN

Whereas day 1 of the 2019 Danish Open only saw 1 individual qualifier make a World Championships cut in Signe Bro, an additional 4 swimmers made the grade on day 2 at the Taastrup Swimming Center.

Emilie Beckmann, Jeanette Ottesen, Alexander Norgaard and Anton Ipsen all added their names to the Danish line-up for Gwangju with performances worthy of qualifying items.

Individual Qualifiers Through Day 2:

Women’s 100m free – Signe Bro, 54.34

Women’s 50m fly – Emilie Beckmann, 25.89; Jeanette Ottesen, 26.25

Men’s 1500m free – Alexander Norgaard, 14:55.56; Anton Ipsen, 14:58.09

