Outpace the Competition with LumaLanes – Try it Free for 15 Days!

Courtesy of LumaLanes, a SwimSwam partner.

LumaLanes is the revolutionary waterproof LED pacing system designed to transform swim training. With LED strips running the length of the pool, swimmers get real-time visual pacing—no more guesswork, no more beeping. Coaches can control up to four lanes at once from a phone or tablet, setting precise target paces for up to eight swimmers per lane.

The result? More efficient training, better stroke consistency, and faster times.

Don’t just take our word for it—see the difference yourself. Sign up for a FREE 15-day trial at LumaLanes.com and bring the future of swim training to your pool today. Any U.S. team with funding available qualifies for the free 2-lane 15-day LumaLanes demo!

LumaLanes is CE approved and authorized for use internationally; shipping is also available around the globe. Visit Lumalanes.com for more information or to place an order.

Follow LumaLanesSwim on Instagram