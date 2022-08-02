One World. One Game. One Goal. Global Anti Goal – Made In Australia

Courtesy of Anti Wave Global Pty Ltd, a SwimSwam partner.

The Anti Wave Global Anti Goal has quickly become a world favorite for training and competition polo facilities around the world – from Anchorage to Auckland, and everywhere in between!

The 2021 Released Global Anti Goal’s have now shipped to 40 countries by next day discounted Air Courier – direct to top Clubs, Pools and Competition facilities around the world. The Official Goal of USA Water Polo, an instant global favorite.

With an average Air Courier freight time of 6 days door to door from Australia, the Global Anti Goal has set the world standard for a premium, full sized training and competition Goal – available with quick and easy direct Air Courier Delivery door to door, with shipments to top pools and clubs around the world.

Image Top: Global Anti Goals: Official Polo Goal of USA Water Polo, Pictured 2022 Showcase Match USA vs Italy. Image Lower Left: Elite Polo Camp, Loano, Italy. Image Below Right: 2 x Global Goals Packed and Ready for Next Day Air Courier Shipment.

NEW Global Anti Goals:

The result of over 50 years of direct experience in water polo goal innovation, design and production, the Global Anti Goals feature cutting-edge materials and production with innovative goal design, resulting in a light-weight, heavy-duty, full-sized premium polo goal that meets the needs of all polo clubs and event facilities around the world.

Designed and produced in Australia, the Global Anti Goal features an innovative lightweight, high strength design and is easily folded with a small folded footprint for convenient poolside storage options.

Official Goal of USA Water Polo, the Global Anti Goals have quickly become a world favourite due to their innovative design based on the key principles of durability, practicality and performance. The perfect Goal for every club and pool globally!

Oversized Heavy Duty PE Foam flotation elements provide excellent stability of the goal during gameplay, and specially designed rear bumpers protect expensive pool edge tiles from damage.

Every one of the Global Anti Goal components and fittings have been carefully selected and tested with direct feedback from top players, teams and clubs for maximum durability and longevity, even under the most severe player and environmental conditions.

Image top left: Vertical storage options, small folded footprint. Image Top Right: Heavy Duty Folding design, excellent stability and Pool Edge saving Rear Bumpers protect expensive Pool Edge tiles from damage. Image lower left: SNR Model Elite Polo Camp, Loana Italy. Image Lower Right: Official Goal of USA Water Polo (shown JNR Olympics 2021).

Global Anti Goal Models Available:

AWE392 SNR Global Goal 1.2m (below left) with Black Net (FINA Regulation 3m x 0.9m Front Frame, more compact 1.2m width, suitable for most pools):

AWE394 SNR Global Goal 1.4m (below right) with Black Net (FINA front frame, 1.4m width, includes both 750mm and current 1080mm FINA Anchors):

AWE390 JNR Global Goals with Black Net (2.5m x 0.8m Front Frame). Compliant with official FINA BEACH Polo Regulations:

Anti Wave Water Polo Innovation since 1972:

Since the release of the original Anti Goal in 1972 at the Munich Olympic Games, Anti Wave have been at the forefront of the innovation, development and supply of top performance swim and water polo competition and training equipment around the world.

Anti Wave water polo products have been selected at top national and international events since this time, and are also a favourite for the equally important smaller club, school and local water polo training and competition facilities around the world.

Anti Wave Water Polo products include Competition and Training Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Playing Fields, Referee Walkways including Goal Judge Station with Ball Holders and Officials Platforms, Game Starting Sets for competition game starts, Team Players Benches & Inflatable Polo BackStop with Advertising. Anti Wave Polo equipment complies with current FINA/LEN regulations.

With over 50 years of equipping the worlds finest aquatic venues, Anti Wave are well positioned to make your club, facility or competition a success no matter the size – from the smallest club venues to the top international competitions.

Image Above: Anti Wave Polo Equipment, Pictured 2019 FINA World Intercontinental League, Perth Australia.

Anti Wave – Official Supplier of USA Water Polo:

Anti Wave USA is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to water polo in the USA by renewing its partnership as the Official Suppliers of Polo Goals and Polo Fields to USA Water Polo.

Anti Wave continues it long history as the worlds preferred supplier for top performance water polo equipment, and is proud to continue to work with USA Water Polo in the provision of Polo Fields and Training and Competition Polo Goals across the USA.

Images Above Left: Anti Wave – Official Goal and Field of USA Water Polo. Images Above Right – Global Inflatable Goals now available, Anti Wave Global Inflatable Goals selected for 2022 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics, CA, USA.

Anti Wave – when performance counts:

Anti Wave swim and polo equipment has been an important part of Swimming and Water Polo in the USA since 1972, when the Anti Goal was first developed in Seattle, USA – and then selected for the Munich Olympics in the same year.

Since then Anti Wave Racing Lanes and Water Polo Equipment has maintained its position as the #1 Selling Racing Lane and Polo Goal in the USA, and Anti Wave equipment has become an integral part of Swim and Polo in the USA and beyond, from ever important local clubs and pools, right up to National and International competition events.

Today the Global Anti Goal’s continue on a rich Anti Wave water polo tradition by providing all pools and clubs with a Premium quality full sized competition and training goal with the best possible availability and highest level of durability and practicality.

Anti Wave has a dedicated and widespread global network of Authorised Resellers and Distributors, ensuring the best product availability and service to all customers.

Anti Wave products are designed and tested in Australia, and produced to withstand the toughest environments and conditions around the world.

