SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium for the first time in nearly a decade, and the Australian women surprise smashing the world record in the 800 free relay. See below for full list of topics:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:35 Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming in response to tabloid media
  • 7:32 Adam Peaty misses 100 Breast podium for first time in nearly a decade
  • 14:37 Australian women break 800 Free Relay World Record at Comm Games
  • 21:07 Bobby Finke forgoes 5th year in NCAA, Goes Pro

SINK or SWIM

  • 24:09 Will Shaine Casas swim 3 Individual events at the 2023 World Champs?
  • 27:25 Will Sam Stewart make an international team in the next 2 years?
  • 31:12 Will Josh Matheny win an NCAA title this year?

Dressel GOAT
15 seconds ago

@Coleman, Peaty went 59.0 in the semis not 58.9

maximum mchuge
27 minutes ago

I think if max can just focus on long course he can go 58

