SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium for the first time in nearly a decade, and the Australian women surprise smashing the world record in the 800 free relay. See below for full list of topics:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:35 Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming in response to tabloid media
- 7:32 Adam Peaty misses 100 Breast podium for first time in nearly a decade
- 14:37 Australian women break 800 Free Relay World Record at Comm Games
- 21:07 Bobby Finke forgoes 5th year in NCAA, Goes Pro
SINK or SWIM
- 24:09 Will Shaine Casas swim 3 Individual events at the 2023 World Champs?
- 27:25 Will Sam Stewart make an international team in the next 2 years?
- 31:12 Will Josh Matheny win an NCAA title this year?
@Coleman, Peaty went 59.0 in the semis not 58.9
I think if max can just focus on long course he can go 58