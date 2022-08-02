New Zealand Trying To Maintain Runner-Up Spot In C’Wealth Medal Table

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Through 4 days of competition here in Birmingham, the nation of Australia remains dominantly atop the overall swimming and para swimming medal table. The green and gold have earned 39 total medals, with 16 of them gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze.

The next closest nation right now is New Zealand, although the Kiwis sit a significant distance back. With the help of swimmers such as Lewis Clareburt taking the men’s 200m fly and Andrew Jeffcoat topping the men’s 50m back podium, this Oceanic nation has 5 gold medals to its credit.

England and Canada are within striking distance of New Zealand, with each country owning just one less gold medal with 4 apiece.

Finals action tonight on day 5 will see if England’s Adam Peaty can bounce back from missing the men’s 100m breast podium by entering as the 2nd seeded swimmer in the 50m.

Australia, however, looks primed to sweep the women’s 100m free podium, with Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack leading the way.

South African Chad Le Clos and Englishman James Guy will try to rain on Aussie Matt Temple‘s 100m fly parade, while two more South Africans in Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker will try to make it happen in the women’s 100m breast.