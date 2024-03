Olympic Relay Invites Set Following Worlds Performance

Braden Keith contributed to this report.

The qualifying invites for the Olympic relays are locked in place following the conclusion of the World Championships in Doha.

To no surprise, countries like the United States, China and Australia are eligible to put forth a full roster of relays in Paris this summer. Twenty-nine different countries had relay teams secure a spot in the Olympic Games, while seven more landed themselves in the alternate position which could give them a spot at the Olympics if any of the invited teams were to decline.

In a bit of a shakeup from tradition, a few countries who were not represented in the relays at the Tokyo Olympics managed to sneak into the lineup. Ireland slid themselves into the mix in the men’s 400 medley relay, as did Portugal and Mexico.

The top three relay finishers from the 2023 World Championships automatically qualify for the Olympics, while the next 13 slots are filled by the fastest times from the combination of heats and finals at both the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

With the continued absence of Russia and Belarus from the World Championships stage, the spots that used to be frequently held by their swimmers have now opened up, giving more countries like Ireland a chance to find their way into the Olympic standings.

The nations below are the top 16 invitees. If any of these countries decline, the next-best nation will be invited in their place.

Olympic Relay Qualifiers