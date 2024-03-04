Florida’s Ekk Siblings — Owen, Ethan, and Bella — Set Sights on Canadian Olympic Trials

The next great Canadian swimming family could be developing 1,000 miles south of the border in Tallahassee, Florida.

All three Ekk siblings — 15-year-old Owen, 16-year-old Ethan, and 18-year-old Bella — are headed to the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials this May in Montreal after combining for 14 cuts.

The Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club (ATAC) trio are the children of Dennis and Liz Ekk, who met while playing college volleyball at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). The pair moved to Florida two decades ago for work.

“The whole family is driven,” Dennis said. “When Bella started to do well, we thought maybe Ethan could do well. By the time Owen came along, he had no choice — we just threw him in the pool.”

Owen, Ethan, and Bella are all about 18 months apart, giving them a sense of camaraderie on their swimming journey. It started long ago when Owen joined the older group for convenience sake to avoid extra pickups and drop-offs. And it continues today, when they make sure everyone’s awake for morning practice before 5 a.m.

“I think it makes it easier because we’re all focused on the same thing,” Ethan said. “It helps us motivate each other.”

“We can all compare times and have competition,” Owen said. “That’s what I like about it.”

Owen gravitates toward sprint events with Olympic Trials cuts in the 50 free (23.88), 200 free (1:53.15), 400 free (4:00.57), 800 free (8:28.12), and 200 IM (2:07.02) while Ethan is more of a distance free and backstroke specialist with cuts in the 200 free (1:50.21), 400 free (3:56.04), 800 free (8:06.22), 100 back (56.69), 200 back (2:00.84), and 400 IM (4:36.75). Although they swim a lot of different events, their overlap in the 200 free makes it fun to compete there. The elder Ethan owns the faster time in the LCM event at 1:50.21 from last month — almost three seconds faster than Owen’s personal-best 1:53.13 from July — but Owen does have the edge in the 100 free (52.23 vs. 52.90).

“As the younger brother, it’s always a competition to always beat my brother,” Owen said. “I always have to try to be better than my brother in everything I do. It’s just something I feel like all brothers have that connection.”

Along with their unique ability to hold each other accountable and motivate one another, the Ekk siblings owe part of their swimming success to their balanced approach to the sport. Bella also played volleyball growing up, and the boys tried everything from wrestling to tennis to flag football to soccer. When Owen was 12, he actually had to pick between swimming and gymnastics. Last summer, he and Ethan took up golf in their free time away from the pool.

“One thing swim teaches you is time management,” Ethan said. “If you get really good at that, you’re not really stressed out about practice and school all the time, and you can find that free time.”

Bella is wrapping up her senior year at Maclay High School, where she earned runner-up finishes in the SCY 100 free (49.69) and 200 free (1:46.64) at November’s FHSAA Class 1A State Championships. After Canadian Olympic Trials in a couple months — where she holds cuts in the LCM 50 free (26.15), 100 free (56.19), and 200 free (2:02.06) — she’ll leave her brothers behind to join Auburn this summer. The Tiger women are coming off a 4th-place finish at the SEC Championships last week, their best result since 2016.

Dual citizens of both the United States and Canada, the Ekks have presumably declared their allegiance with their attendance of May’s Canadian Olympic Trials. However, there’s a caveat: Even if Owen makes the Junior National Team and competes at Junior Pan Pacs in August, he won’t turn 16 until September — meaning he should still have time to switch his sporting citizenship without being subject to a three-year waiting period.

Asked about the possibility of competing for different countries in the future, Bella said the siblings haven’t discussed the idea yet.

“I think we’ll probably stick together and all be on one team,” Bella said.

Then Owen interjected.

“If I have the chance to go to the U.S., I feel like I would take that,” he said.

Just another detail to be sorted out during dinner conversations — only in the Ekk household.