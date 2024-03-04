Rice’s Ella Dyson Swims 16:14.03 1650 Free Dropping 8 Seconds From A Week Prior

Texas A&M Last Chance Meet (Women)

February 29-March 1, 2024

SCY

Meet Mobile: “Texas A&M Last Chance Meet 2024” (PDF results not yet posted)

The Texas A&M women hosted a last chance meet as teams look for personal best times as well as potential NCAA invite time swims.

Rice’s Ella Dyson swam to a new personal best in the 1650 free as she touched in a 16:14.03, a time that sits at #37 in the NCAA this season. Dyson was the American Athletic Conference Champ in the event a week prior in a 16:21.98 but the extra week of rest seems to have turned out in her favor. She now has dropped about 10 seconds in the event over the last year as her best time coming into this season was a 16:24.04. With the invite line at 39 last year, Dyson now moves up from what would have been #60 in the NCAA to a potential NCAA invite. Dyson missed the Rice school record by two seconds.

The Aggie women had some improvements in their home pool. Jordan Buechler swam numerous best times at the meet. Buechler’s biggest swim came in the 200 free as she touched in a 1:44.64 in a time trial. That time sits her at #45 in the NCAA this season. She had notably already dropped in the event at SEC swimming a 1:44.79 but was able to be slightly faster here to jump Arizona’s Julia Heimstead in the event ranking. Beuchler also swam best times in the 50 free (22.60) and 200 IM (1:58.97).

Primarily a freestyler, Chloe Stepanek already had her NCAA invite times but decided to swim the backstrokes and 100 fly this weekend. She swam a personal bests in the 100 fly (53.12) and 100 back (53.52) while her 200 back time of a 1:54.82 was a season best. Stepanek swam the 50, 100, and 200 frees at NCAAs last year notably placing 7th in the 200.

Kaitlyn Owens of the Aggies was just off of her season best in the 100 back swimming a 52.24 as her season best is a 52.21 that sits at #43 in the NCAA this season.