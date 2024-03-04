World Champion Finlay Knox Wins 200 IM World Title With Crooked Ceiling for Backstroke

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Finlay Knox won his first world title, and Canada men’s first since 2007, at the Doha World Championships in the 200 IM. We saw many backstrokers in Doha hitting the lane line during their races and Knox explained that the ceiling wasn’t straight, so the competitors swimming backstrokes were not always swimming in a straight line.

Knox explains that he got lucky by landing in lane 7 for the final, where a pillar was straight across the ceiling to follow during the backstroke leg of the 200 IM.

0:00 Finlay Knox Introduction

1:58 Racing the 200 IM

6:35 Crooked Ceiling During Backstroke

11:00 Race Analysis

20:29 Recovering from Worlds

22:51 Move to UBC

27:48 Training USRPT as a Kid

31:42 Canadian Trials

