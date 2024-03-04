Mizzou’s Taylor Williams Swims 51.78 100 Fly To Move Up NCAA Ranks In Hopes Of NCAA Invite

Mizzou Last Chance Qualifier
- Columbia, Missouri
- SCY
- March 2-3, 2024
- No PDF Results posted yet, view on Meet Mobile “2024 Mizzou Qualifier”
Four teams competed at Missouri this weekend. Some swimmers were looking for another chance for best times while others hoped to improve their chances on making NCAAs by moving up the cutline ranks.
Saturday
- Nebraska’s Maia Hall swam the 200 breast three times on Saturday. Her fastest swim came in a time trial as she clocked a 2:09.87, faster than her season and personal best of a 2:10.09 which she swam just over a week ago at Big Tens. Hall now sits at #40 in the country as she moved up from what would have been #46.
- Missouri’s Grant Bochenski dropped a 42.56 in the men’s 100 free in prelims, faster than his old personal best of a 42.90 from 2023 SECs. Bochenski did not swim the 100 free at SECs as he instead opted for the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back.
Sunday
- Will Goodwin of Missouri swam a season best in the 200 breast touching in a 1:53.12. His lifetime best stands at a 1:52.29 from Purdue’s last chance meet a year ago. His previous season best was a 1:54.01 from midseasons. He now sits at #25 in the NCAA this season as he would have been t-35 if his season best from midseason still stood.
- Missouri’s Taylor Williams swam a personal best in the 100 fly touching in a 51.78. Her previous best was a 52.20 from 2023 SECs and her old season best was a 52.33 from a dual meet against Louisville at the beginning of the calendar year. Williams now sits at #35 in the NCAA this season. The swim also is #4 in Missouri program history The women’s 100 fly was one of the most common events for swimmers to improve upon this weekend in hopes to make the NCAA cutline.
- Lina Bank of Missouri cracked a 59.97 in the 100 breast to now sit at 4th in program history. That was her first time under the minute mark as she swam a 1:00.01 at SECs over a week ago. She sits at t-47th in the event in the NCAA this season.