Olympic Champion Tom Dean Ready for Big Summer with 3 Major Championships

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

Although Great Britain’s Tom Dean entered this final as the newly-minted Barcelona meet record holder, it was 18-year-old Sates of South Africa who broke through to lower the mark once again on the same day.

Registering a mark of 1:45.91, Sates not only delved under the 1:46 barrier for the first time in his career, but the teen also outperformed Dean’s morning outing of 1:46.89.

Dean still shined with a silver medal-worthy time of 1:46.27 while Japan’s Katsuo Matsumoto rounded out the top 3 in 1:46.46.

1
Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
30 minutes ago

‘ready for some different events at commies’ big Tommy exciting me about his 100 free and 200 IM

