Olympic Champion Tom Dean Ready for Big Summer with 3 Major Championships

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries – Barcelona
- Livestream
- Results
Reported by Loretta Race.
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL
- GOLD – Matt Sates (RSA), 1:45.91 *Meet Record
- SILVER – Tom Dean (GBR), 1:46.27
- BRONZE – Katsuo Matsumoto (JPN), 1:46.46
Although Great Britain’s Tom Dean entered this final as the newly-minted Barcelona meet record holder, it was 18-year-old Sates of South Africa who broke through to lower the mark once again on the same day.
Registering a mark of 1:45.91, Sates not only delved under the 1:46 barrier for the first time in his career, but the teen also outperformed Dean’s morning outing of 1:46.89.
Dean still shined with a silver medal-worthy time of 1:46.27 while Japan’s Katsuo Matsumoto rounded out the top 3 in 1:46.46.
‘ready for some different events at commies’ big Tommy exciting me about his 100 free and 200 IM