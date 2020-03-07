Oleksiak Hits Fastest 100 Fly Since 2018 On Day 2 Of Winter Ontario Champs

2020 WINTER ONTARIO SWIMMING CHAMPS

Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak was in action on Day 2 of the 2020 Winter Ontario Swimming Championships in Scarborough, racing only the prelims of the women’s 100 butterfly.

Oleksiak, 19, finished in a time of 58.30 in the morning, marking her fastest swim since the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The 2016 Olympic 100 fly silver medalist, Oleksiak missed the Canadian World Championship team in this event last April when she placed third at the Trials in 58.61. Coincidentally, the time Rebecca Smith went to take second (behind Maggie MacNeil) and qualify for the team was 58.30.

The time slots Oleksiak into 16th in the world rankings. With her absent in the final, Toronto Swim Club teammate Kylie Masse won the event in 59.78, half a second off her PB set in January (59.27).

One of the standout swims from the finals session came in the women’s 200 free, where Rebecca Smith used a strong last 50 to pull away from Taylor Ruck and post a time of 1:57.81. Smith’s performance puts her 11th in the world this season, and falls less than a tenth off her best time set in June of 2018 on the Mare Nostrum Tour (1:57.72).

Ruck (1:59.44) took second, while Kayla Sanchez clocked 1:58.35 in the prelims before scratching the final.

OTHER EVENTS