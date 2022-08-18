Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Max Christensen, a Futures qualifier and OHSAA State Finalist, has announced his decision to continue his athletic and academic careers at Villanova University. Christensen is from Lebanon, Ohio and will graduate in 2023. Located in Villanova, Pennsylvania, it is a Division I program.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Villanova University. The combination of top notch academics as well as amazing coaches and athletes made this an easy decision. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be part of Nova Nation. Special thanks to my parents, coaches, and teammates for always supporting me. Go Wildcats! \\// #novanation

Christensen currently attends Springboro High School and swims with the Mason Manta Rays. At the OHSAA Division I (larger schools) State Championships, he competed in the 100 fly and 200 IM, qualifying for finals in both. He placed 16th in the 100 fly with a 50.76, just .25 seconds off his best time which was set the previous weekend. In the 200 IM, Christensen placed 8th in 1:52.88. This was exactly .40 seconds slower than the previous weekend, where he set a best time.

Best Times SCY:

100 fly- 50.51

100 back- 51.17

200 back- 1:54.79

200 IM- 1:52.48

400 IM- 4:01.29

In July, Christensen competed at the OSI Tim Meyers Long Course Senior Invitational, where he set a number of personal bests. In the 400 meter IM, Christensen raced to a 2nd place finish, his highest of the meet. He swam a 4:38.81, dropping nearly 2 seconds off his previous best. In the 200 IM, he dropped .72 for a 2:11.58. In the 200 back, he took over a second and a half off his previous record, posting a 2:13.63.

Villanova has a Division I swim program that competes in the Big East Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the men’s team finished 3rd out of 7 teams. Head coach Rick Simpson has been leading the program since the 2000-2001 season. Assistant Laura McGlaughlin was recently promoted to Associate Head Coach, effective for the 2022-2023 season.

With a whole year of high school ahead of him, Christensen already possesses times that would qualify him for the B-finals at the Big East Championships. At the 2022 Championships, his best time would have placed him 14th in the 100 back, ranking 3rd among fellow Villanova athletes. He would have been 14th in the 200 IM as well, this time coming in 5th for Villanova.

Christensen appears to be the first class of 2023 male recruit to commit to Villanova for the 2023-2024 season.

