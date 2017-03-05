NSW Finals: 21.88 For McEvoy, 48.58 For Chalmers, 1:55.98 For Coleman

2017 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Kyle Chalmers is apparently feeling a tad better from his respiratory infection, blasting the 3rd best 50m freestyle mark of his career. Although he fired off a speedy 22.23 tonight in Sydney, it rendered a silver medal, as Bond swimmer Cameron McEvoy was in a league of his own tonight. Stopping the clock at 21.88, McEvoy shot off the world’s 2nd 21-point time of the season, sitting only behind Dutchman Jesse Puts’ 21.82 from December.

McEvoy’s reaction time alone put him well ahead of Chalmers as far as splash n’ dash specs go, with the former notching a reaction time of .59 to Chalmers’ .73. Later in the meet, McEvoy scorched a split of 47.93 to help edge Bond to victory in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Chalmers led off Marion in a swift mark of 48.58, clocking the world’s 3rd fastest 100m freestyle this season. That’s especially impressive given Chalmers status of being ill.

Another finals session brought another win for Russia’s Yulia Efimova. The 24-year-old two-time silver medalist in Rio already nabbed victories in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events and she successfully wrapped up the trifecta tonight with a speedy 30.61 outing in the 50m distance. Efimova was the only sub-31-second swimmer on the night, with the next closest competitor, Aussie Georgia Bohl settling for silver in 31.22. For Efimova, her time now ranks on top of the world this season.

18-year-old Matthew Wilson continued a red-hot meet, securing his 3rd breaststroke win by taking the men’s 200m tonight. His time of 2:10.67 ranks as the 2nd fastest of his young career, only bested by the 2:09.65 he threw down at the Vic Open this past January. Splitting 1:02.54/1:08.13, Wilson is well on his way to potentially securing a spot on the green and gold roster for Budapest, provided his upward trajectory holds.

Michelle Coleman of Sweden has quietly made her presence known in Sydney, finishing 2nd in the 100m backstroke (1:01.07) and 4th in the 50m freestyle (25.06) earlier this meet. However, the 23-year-old chose her specialty event, the women’s 200m freestyle, to set off the fireworks, stopping the clock at an impressive 1:55.98. That ranks as the Swede’s 2nd best time ever, just .10 off of her personal best of 1:55.88 from Rome last year. Splits for Coleman included 27.28/29.56 (56.84), 29.59/29.55 (59.14)

With her performance today, Coleman easily steps into the top-ranked time worldwide, with the next closest time this season coming from Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and her 1:56.04 from December. Pellegrini notched a 1:56.07 in Indianapolis over the weekend as well.

