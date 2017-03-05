In-State Free/Fly Specialist, Gus Karau, to Head to Texas A&M

Gus Karau (“William” for USA Swimming) has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2017-18. Karau is a Finalist in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program, and was named to the USA Swimming Scholastic All-America team for the 2015-16 season.

“I chose Texas A&M because of its outstanding engineering program, its excellent swim program, and being able to stay in Texas.”

Karau is a senior at Southlake Carroll High School, where he is a member of the men’s swimming and diving team that has won 7 consecutive 6A state titles. At the recent Texas UIL Swimming & Diving 6A State Meet, he placed seventh in the 200 free after having qualified for the championship final with a personal-best 1:39.74. He also placed 11th in the 100 fly, dropping 4/10 to go a lifetime best of 49.03. Karau contributed to Southlake Carroll’s state-champion 200 medley relay with a 22.25 fly leg.

Karau also swims for North Texas Nadadores. He has national time standards in all the freestyle events from the 200 through the mile, and in the 100 and 200 fly. His best SCY times include:

200 free – 1:39.74

500 free – 4:31.01

1000 free – 9:19.17

1650 free – 15:46.69

100 fly – 49.03

200 fly – 1:48.43

Karau will join Hudson Smith and Tanner Olson in the Texas A&M class of 2021.

