Kapas and Proud set 2017 world best times at Golden Tour, Marseille

Golden Tour, Marseille

The Golden Tour is a multi-stage event bringing together many of the world’s top swimmers for a chance to win prize money, similar to Arena Pro Series in the United States.

The “Meeting Open de la Méditerranée” in Marseille normally sees a number of international swimming stars in attendance – from all over Europe and also Japan’s teenage sensation Rikako Ikee joins the swim meet this year.

Women’s 400m freestyle



Katinka Hosszu started an evening with many finals with a second place finish in 4:07,18. Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas took the win in 4:06,14. The two Hungarians led the field during the whole race and they now rank 1 and 2 in the current FINA 2017 world rankings. Great Britain’s Eleanor Faulkner posted a time of 4:11,81 for the bronze medal.

Men’s 200m freestyle

Japan’s Fuyu Yoshida took the win in 1:48,29, Marc Sanchez Torres (ESP) touched second in 1:49,48 followed by France’s Loris Bourelly (1:50,44).

Women’s 100m breaststroke

Jessica Vall came in with a 1:07,93 for the top spot on the podium, second-place finisher was Arianna Castiglioni (ITA) in 1:08,26 ahead of another Italian swimmer, Martina Carraro in 1:08,35.

Men’s 100m breaststroke

Germany’s Christian vom Lehn took the win in 1:01,76 followed by two French swimmers: Theo Bussiere in 1:02,31 and Wassim Eloumi in 1:02,34.

Women’s 200m backstroke

Katinka Hosszu hit the wall in 2:11,03. Daryna Zevina (UKR) was close behind in 2:11,20 and Spain’s Africa Zamorano Sanz placed third in 2:12,71.

Men’s 200m backstroke

Hugo Gonzalez de Oliveira (ESP) finished in 1:58.22 for the #4 time in the world so far this year. German Christian Diener again took the second place in a backstroke race in Marseille in 1:58,87, Hungary’s David Verraszto earned bronze with 1:59,90.

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Japan’s Rikako Ikee is on top of the world ranking at the moment with a time of 56,89 which she set at the 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships and she also was out fast in tonight’s final and finished first in 57,43.

Ilaria Bianchi grabbed the silver medal in 58,03 and Elena Di Liddo touched third in 58,43.

Men’s 100 m Butterfly

Mehdy Metella (FRA) is the winner in 52,34 – fast enough for a 5th place ranking in world’s top list so far. Two Italians came in behind him: Piero Codia in 52,48 and Matteo Rivolta in 53,77

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro won the last women’s race at the 2017 Golden Tour in Marseille in a time of 54,79. Erika Ferraioli (ITA) snatched the silver in 55,24 followed by Saguki Ouchi (JPN) in 55,49.

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Benjamin Proud set a new fastest time in the world in 2017, he touched for the win in 21,74. He and Australia’s Cameron McEvoy are now the two only men under 22 seconds in the fresh 2017 World Championships season.

Germany’s Damian Wierling touched behind Proud in 22,44 ahead of France’s Clement Mignon in 22,45.