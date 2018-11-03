Norwegian, Swiss & Meet Records Fall On Day 2 Of North Sea Meet

THE NORTH SEA SWIM MEET 2018

After five meet and a couple of Swiss National records fell on day 1 of the North Sea Swim Meet in Kristiansand, Norway, we saw plenty more marks go down on day 2. In total there were another five meet records broken, along with another Swiss record and a Norwegian record.

Niksa Stojkovski was the Norwegian record breaker, doing so in both the prelims and finals of the men’s 50 fly. In the heats he clocked 23.28 to break Aleksander Hetland‘s mark of 23.47, and then in the final he brought it down to 23.12.

Despite the record the swim was not quite fast enough to secure the win, as Jesse Puts of the Netherlands clipped him at the wall in 23.07, breaking the meet record previously held by his countryman Joeri Verlinden (and Stojkovski from prelims) of 23.28. In placing 3rd, Tomoe Hvas broke his own Norwegian Junior Record by .07 in 23.33.

Nina Kost of Switzerland followed up her 50 free national record on day 1 with another in the women’s 100 back, placing 4th in a time of 59.40 to break Maria Ugolkova‘s previous standard of 59.54. Lucy Hope of Great Britain won the event in a time of 58.63 over Italian Giulia D’Innocenzo (58.67), getting under the meet record set by Maaike De Waard of the Netherlands in the prelims (58.87). De Waard scratched the final, though she did win the women’s 50 fly in 25.60 over Dutch teammate Kim Busch (25.71).

Busch won the women’s 100 freestyle in a new meet record of 52.71, breaking Jeanette Ottesen of Denmark’s old mark of 52.74 from 2014. Kost took 2nd there in 54.22.

The two other meet records came from the Netherland’s Kyle Stolk in the men’s 100 free, breaking his prelim mark of 47.26 in 47.20 to defeat countrymen Maarten Brzoskowski and Stan Pijnenburg (tied for 2nd in 47.42), and Germany’s Sarah Kohler who broke Linda Caponi‘s 400 free record from 2017 of 4:05.61 in 4:03.41.

OTHER WINNERS