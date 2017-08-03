No Prelims, No Problem Making Finals On Moscow Day 2

2017 FINA WORLD CUP MOSCOW

Here’s a swimming riddle for you: how is it possible for a swimmer to appear on the start lists for 3 events in a finals session having only raced in 1 during that day’s prelims? With the new FINA World Cup rules in place this week at the first stop in Moscow we’re seeing this scenario play out multiple times, as World Championships and Olympic medalists are no longer required to race prelims and to still be automatically entered into the final.

Such was the case with Russia’s Vlad Morozov with 2 separate events today. Morozov did race the 100m IM this morning to place himself in the final. However, without getting wet in a morning prelim, Morozov will be racing the men’s 100m breaststroke and 50m freestyle events tonight at the JSC Olympisky Sports Complex due to the fact he was silver medalist in each at the 2016 short course World Championships.

And he wasn’t the only athlete to benefit from the new rule this week. American Tom Shields and South African Chad Le Clos also opted out of racing the 50m butterfly prelims, but will be seeded in the middle of the pool for tonight’s final in that event.

However, some athletes still preferred to get a prelims warm-up swim in their favored events regardless. Dutch world record holder Jesse Puts still qualified for the 50m freestyle final even though opted to swim prelims where he wound up 12th. His morning time was 21.81, but he’s auto-entered in the final with his personal best of 21.05.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, already with one short course world record under her belt here in Mocsow with yesterday’s 50m freestyle, raced the 100m butterfly this morning to claim the top seed. What’s interesting, however, is her morning time was 56.97 and that’s what she’s listed with on tonight’s start lists. This differs from Puts’ scenario described above.

Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu was also in the pool this AM, taking the top seed in the 200m IM in 2:07.30. However, Hosszu’s seeded time for tonight’s final is 2:02.40, the time earned while winning the short course world title last year.

Also, FINA’s new 4-event-per-leg rule is in full effect, which means fans hoping to see 5-time World Championship medalist in Budapest Hosszu will see their star swim just once today. After having claimed gold in the 100m IM and 100m back with a silver in the 200m fly yesterday, Hosszu is able to race just once more with her 200m IM today, for example.