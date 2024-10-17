No. 3 USC Men’s Water Polo Powers Up To Beat No. 7 Princeton

Courtesy: USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES — The No. 3 USC men’s water polo team turned a tight first half into a Trojan-controlled contest, making a five-goal scoring surge to take over and push out to a final 10-7 win over visiting No. 7 Princeton tonight at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. Andrej Grgurevic struck twice in that USC rally, while the USC defense backed up by goalie Bernardo Herzer tightened up to keep the Trojans on a winning path. USC improves to 15-2 overall with the win.

In a defensive first half that featured 10 saves by Princeton’s goalie, USC got out to a 3-1 advantage on goals from Max Miller , Jack Vort and Carson Kranz , only to see the Tigers bite back and even it up 3-3 for halftime. Princeton earned its first lead with a 6-on-5 finish to open the third, but that’s when the Trojans found their groove. Grgurevic gave USC a spark with a fine finish off a feed from Kranz, striking just 11 seconds after the Tigers took their short-lived lead. Vort found Connor Cohen for a rocket that got USC ahead 5-4, although the Tigers pulled even a couple minutes later on a power play.

Herzer squashed Princeton’s next power play chance, and Robert López Duart nabbed a steal soon after to help bolster the Trojan defense. Jack Martin unleashed the go-ahead goal for USC with 1:18 left in the third, and then López Duart got the ball back once again. He’d hit Grgurevic for a 6-on-5 strike next, and USC was up 7-5 entering the fourth. Goals kept coming for the Trojans to the tune of three more blasts — Grgurevic’s third. Followed by a sizzler from lefty Zach Bettino . Evan Ausmus came up with an interception on the defensive end next, and Luka Brnetic fed López Duart for rocket to make it 10-5 Trojans with 4:18 to go. Princeton carved the deficit down with two goals in a minute’s span, but the Tigers could get no closer as USC emerged with the 10-7 victory.

NEXT:

USC now turns to host the Crosstown Splashdown in a battle with rival UCLA at 1 p.m on Saturday (Oct. 19). Prior to the game, USC will honor its nine graduating Trojans in a Senior Day ceremony.

NOTABLE:

– With a game-high three goals, Andrej Grgurevic matched his career high.

– With one goal today, Robert López Duart continues to lead USC in scoring this season, now with 34 goals.

– With their goals, López Duart and Max Miller have each now scored in 16 of USC’s 17 games so far this season.

– López Duart and Miller also have each scored at least one goal in USC’s last 11 straight games.

#3 USC 10, #7 Princeton 7

Oct. 16, 2024 | Uytengsu Aquatics Center (Los Angeles, Calif.)

USC 2 – 1 – 4 – 3 = 10

PRI 1 – 2 – 2 – 2 = 7

SCORING:

USC — Andrej Grgurevic 3, Max Miller , Jack Vort , Carson Kranz , Connor Cohen , Jack Martin , Zach Bettino , Robert López Duart.

PRI — Logan McCarroll 2, Enrique Nuño, Luke Johnston, Roko Pozaric, Tas Palcza, Gavin Appeldorn.