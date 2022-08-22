NISCA Releases 2021-2022 National Dual Meet Team Rankings

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) has released its annual National Dual Meet Rankings for the 2021-2022 season.

The rankings are determined by a point system, where coaches enter their best dual meet line-up using times from any official high school meet. The times are given a point value based on the NISCA PowerPoint Tables, created to compare the quality of times from event to event and from girls to boys. Coaches must submit their own applications directly to NISCA to be considered for the ranking.

The rankings differentiate schools based on size and whether they are “public” or “independent”. They also rank boys and girls separately, however, they do provide statistics on combined results.

In total, NISCA reports that 239 teams submitted applications for the program which is an increase from the number last year. Carmel is notably absent from this year’s rankings, after taking first place overall in the 2020-2021 dual meet rankings.

Overall, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, home of USC commit Justina Kozan, took the top spot with 13121 points total (combined girls and boys). They were followed by New Trier with 12151 points and the Woodlands High School with 12143 points. The highest performing girls team overall was Santa Margarita with 6957 points. On the boys side, it was St. Xavier with 6506 points.

The public school enrollment size is broken down into 4 categories: 1-900, 901-1400, 1401-1900, and 1900+. Private (“independent”) schools are distinguished by enrollment sizes of 1-900 or 900+.

The winners from each category are found below: