Neza Klancar, Remi Fabiani Break Their Own 50 Free National Records at LEN U23 Champs

2023 LEN U23 SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Multiple national records fell in 50-meter freestyle events during the second day of action at the 2023 LEN U23 Swimming Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

Neza Klancar lowered her own Slovenian record in the women’s 50 free with a winning time of 24.76, edging rising Texas senior Grace Cooper (24.84) by less than a tenth. The 23-year-old Klancar shaved .04 seconds off her previous national standard of 24.80 from last month’s World Championships, where she placed 15th in the semifinals.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 23.61 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023

World Junior Record – 24.17 Claire Curzan (USA) 2021

European Record – 23.61 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2023

European Junior Record – 24.87 Daria Tatarinova (RUS) 2021

GOLD – Neza Klancar (SLO) 24.76

SILVER – Grace Cooper (USA) 24.84

BRONZE – Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL) 25.06

Bronze went to Teresa Ivan (SVK) – 25.24

Klancar returned to the pool later in the session for three rounds of skins in the 50 free. First she advanced with a 25.37, then posted a 25.85 in the semifinals before beating rising Louisville sophomore Julia Dennis (26.66) in the final with a 25.83.

On the men’s side, Luxembourg’s Remi Fabiani broke his own national record twice in the same session. First he placed 7th in the 50 free final, clocking a 22.40 to sneak under his old Luxembourgish mark of 22.47 from last month’s World Championships, where he placed 37th in prelims. Then the 21-year-old Fabiani threw down a 22.09 in the first round of the skins race, leading the field and hacking almost four-tenths of a second off his new lifetime best.

Fabiani is entering his junior season at Cal Baptist, a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). He won the 50 free and 100 free at this year’s WAC Championships, the latter in a time of 42.21 that took down a conference record that had stood since 1997.

MEN’S 50 FREE SKINS RACE – ROUND 1

Following advanced to round 2

Remi Fabiani (LUX) 22.09 Jere Hribar (CRO) 22.18 Sean Niewold (NED) 22.27 Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) 22.46

Croatia’s Jere Hribar and Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov ended up advancing to the final skins round, where Bukhov prevailed (24.49).