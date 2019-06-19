New Zealand World C’ships Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The New Zealand World Championships squad grew slightly on day 3 of the Open Championships, led by unexpected 15-year-old qualifier Erika Fairweather. The teen led the way with a monster PB of 4:09.33 to take the 400m free title and add her name to the Gwangju lineup.

Below is the list of qualifiers both in the senior category, as well as the development category with 2 more days left in the New Zealand Open Championships.

As a reminder, following the selection of swimmers having achieved FINA A cuts, if there are spaces available, consideration for selection of additional swimmers will then be given to swimmers born 1999 or later (males) and 2000 or later (female) if they record a time equal to or better than the specific table linked above.

New Zealand World Championships individual qualifiers through Day 3 of the NZ Open (FINA A cuts):

Possible Qualifiers by way of hitting Development Standard: