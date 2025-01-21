Nevada Sweeps Weekly Mountain West Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Nevada Athletics

RENO, Nev. – Nevada swept the Mountain West weekly honors Tuesday, as Scarlett Ferris (Swimmer of the Week), Bailey Heydra (Diver of the Week), and Keira-Lee Allott (Freshman of the Week) were all recognized for their performances in last Friday’s 140-101 dual victory over UNLV.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the second weekly conference honor this season for each member of the trio.

Ferris captured victories in all three events in which she was entered in Nevada’s dual win. Her day was highlighted by her record swim in the 50 free, as she clocked a school-record 22.65, eclipsing Jia Lin Sun’s time of 22.66 from 2000. With additional wins in the 100 back and 200 medley relay, Ferris accounted for 29 Wolf Pack points in the meet. She closed her day with a 2.96-second victory in the 100 back.

On the diving side, Heydra swept the 1-Meter and 3-Meter springboard diving events, scoring 18 points with the wins. She posted zone-qualifying scores in each event, with a 306.00 in 1-Meter and a season-high 352.88 on 3-Meter.

Allott continued to make her case as one of the top freshmen in the conference. Friday, she had a win, a runner-up finish, and a third-place finish in her events. She started her day with a 2.5-second victory on the 1,000 free, clocking a time of 10:08.51, her second-fastest of the season. Allott went on to take second in the 500 Free with a time of 4:57.42, as Nevada swimmers finished 1-2 in the event, then closed the day as part of Nevada’s “B” team in the 400 free relay which finished third in 3:29.29.

The dual win improved the Wolf Pack to 5-0 in dual meets this season, and gave Nevada the inside track on earning the full three points at stake in the swimming and diving part of this season’s Silver State Series presented by America First Credit Union against UNLV.

Nevada closes the regular-season phase of its season this Saturday, as the swimmers compete at San José State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s meet will be the final tuneup ahead of Feb. 19-22’s Mountain West Championships in Houston.