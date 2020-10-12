NCAA Weighing Eligiblity Extension For Winter Sport Athletes

The NCAA is weighing the possibility of extending eligibility of all winter sport athletes by a season, collegiate swimming & diving coaches were told on a phone call with trade group the CSCAA last week.

At this point, no decisions have been made; rather, it is a conversation that the NCAA is having given the disruptions to a second season caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March, at the very tail end of most winter sport seasons, but early in spring sport seasons. The NCAA decided to grant an extra year of eligibility to athletes in spring sports early on in the pandemic. At that point, the NCAA elected not to extend extra seasons of eligibility to affected winter sport athletes, who got to compete in the bulk of their season, but for many sports (including swimming) had their NCAA Championship meet canceled.

Both of those decisions were for the 2019-2020 season. As the pandemic has stretched on into the 2020-2021 school year, the NCAA has had to address fall sports. With many fall sports postponed to the spring semester, the NCAA has said it will allow fall sport athletes to have another year of eligibility whether they play in the 2020-2021 season or not. Those athletes will not count toward scholarship limits in their fifth years.

Winter sports – including swimming & diving – would be the next, chronologically, to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Division I swim meets have already begun, not delayed very far from when they typically begin. But as of now, the season is limited to two-team dual meets only, with no invites and no word on what conference or NCAA championship events will look like.

Based on the CSCAA update, the NCAA is at least considering extending their fall-sport relief plan to winter sports, though that will also depend on how much COVID-19 affects winter sports.