NCAA Qualifier Erge Gezmis Transferring to NC State

After announcing his transfer from Florida in late April, Erge Gezmis has now announced he join the NC State Wolfpack for his junior year. Less than an hour ago, Gezmis posted on his Twitter about his excitement to be with the Wolfpack.

Gezmis tells us that he will join the program in spring 2020 while redshirting, in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His first official NCAA season for the Wolfpack, then, will be the 2020-2021 season.

Gezmis, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, was originally an alternate for the 2019 NCAAs, but wound up swimming on the roster due to scratches. He finished 47th in the 100 fly (47.92) and 37th in the 200 fly (1:45.15), along with scratching the 500 free. His freshman year, Gezmis scored 43 points at the 2018 SECs, including a 7th-place finish in the 200 fly.

Gezmis and Maxime Rooney, who will swim for Texas in fall, were Florida’s top two 200 flyers last season and are now both leaving the program.

If Gezmis were to have swum at the 2019 ACC championships, his season bests would have scored him 59 points in total. He would have placed 5th in the 200 fly, 7th in the 500 free, and B-final in the 200 free.

Lifetime Bests:

  • 100 free – 47.40
  • 200 free – 1:35.77
  • 500 free – 4:16.49
  • 100 fly – 46.46
  • 200 fly – 1:41.87
  • 200 IM – 1:48.54
  • 400 IM – 3:55.32

2
Snarky

Wow. The Pack is back!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Jimbo

Congrats on the move hope he does well!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

