Breaststroker Grace Butcher Verbally Commits To Houston For 2020

Grace Butcher, a junior at Olentangy High School and Ohio State Swim Club in Columbus, Ohio has announced her verbal intention to swim for the University of Houston in the fall of 2020. Primarily a breaststroker, Butcher already has career-best times in the breaststroke races that would have scored points for the Cougars at the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championship meet, including a 200 yard breaststroke time from 2017.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Houston. I would like to thank to everyone who helped me get here. Go Coogs! pic.twitter.com/W9t5X8HdtI — Grace Butcher (@GraceBu97961983) May 18, 2019

At the 2019 Ohio High School State Championship meet Butcher took 6th place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.80) and 13th place in the 100-yard butterfly (57.96). At the Speedo Champions Series in Indianapolis a month later, she earned a second swim the 100 LCM breaststroke, taking 17th place (1:13.88).

Best Times in Yards and Years:

100 breast – 1:02.55 – 2019

200 breast – 2:18.54 – 2017

200 IM – 2:09.75 – 2016

100 fly – 57.73 – 2019

Butcher’s best breaststroke times would have ranked her 4th on the 2018-2019 Houston team behind current juniors Peyton Kondis, Angela Mavrantza, and Gaby Jimenez Peon. She will join Fatima Flowers as women who have already given a verbal commitment to Houston for the class of 2024, however looking at the signees for next season, Audrey McKinnon is the only breaststroke signee, but is a just a touch slower than Butcher in both races.

