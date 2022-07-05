NCAA Finalist Mackenzie Looze to Return to Indiana for 5th Year

4x NCAA qualifier Mackenzie Looze has announced via Instagram that she will be returning to Indiana to use her fifth year of eligibility. Looze made the announcement by placing “IU Swimming ’23” in her Instagram bio.

This past season, Looze was a big contributor in Indiana’s third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships. There she finished fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.68), sixth in the 400 IM (4:11.02), and ninth in the 200 breast (2:09.26). Her 200 IM was also a personal best time.

Looze scored a total of 70 individual points at 2022 Big Tens. That made her Indiana’s fourth highest scorer overall and third highest scoring swimmer.

Looze went on to swim at 2022 NCAAs. There she finished 12th in the 200 breast (2:07.04) and 13th in the 200 IM (1:55.43). Both were best times. She also swam in prelims of the 400 IM going a 4:08.79 to finish 20th. She was the team’s highest scoring swimmer at NCAAs as she scored nine individual points helping the team to an 11th place finish.

Her best SCY times are:

200 breast: 2:07.04 (2022 NCAAs)

200 IM: 1:55.42 (2022 NCAAs)

400 IM: 4:07.07 (2019 Big Tens)

200 Fly: 1:57.61 (2020 Big Tens)

Looze has been remarkably consistent over her last four years at Indiana. In each of her first four years, she has qualified for at least two A finals at Big Tens. The return of Looze is a huge boost for Indiana next year as they finished only 85 points behind Michigan at 2022 Big Tens.

This spring, Looze competed at US International Team Trials. There she earned four A final swims. She finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:13.28), fifth in the 400 IM (4:44.95), sixth in the 200 breast (2:27.60), and seventh in the 100 breast (1:08.83).

Mackenzie Looze is the daughter of Indiana’s head swimming coach Ray Looze who recently received a raise less than a month ago.