Canadian Back/IM Specialist Tristan Jankovics Commits to Ohio State

Tristan Jankovics, a 6’5″ Canadian backstroke/IM specialist, has committed to swim at The Ohio State University beginning next fall.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athlete careers at The Ohio State University. I would like to thank my family as well as my past and present coaches for developing me into who I am today and guiding me in this process. I can’t wait to get to work! Go Bucks!🌰”

Jankovics swims for Wellington County Waves in Guelph, Ontario. He qualified for 2020 Canadian Olympic Trials at age 15 in the 200 back and 400 IM, and has since updated his 200 back time, clocking a 2:04.94 at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet in June. He wound up placing second in the 50 back, fourth in the 100 back, seventh in the 200 back, and sixth in the 200 IM. A month earlier, he went best times in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly at the Dr. Ralph Hicken International meet. In April, Jankovics competed at 2022 Canadian Trials in the 50/100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM and earned lifetime bests in the 50/200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Best LCM times (converted):

50 back – 26.37 (23.21)

100 back – 56.54 (49.85)

200 back – 2:04.94 (1:50.39)

200 IM – 2:06.43 (1:51.01)

100 breast – 1:05.03 (56.78)

200 breast – 2:27.20 (2:09.00)

Jankovics will join the Buckeyes’ class of 2026 with Evan Fentress, Everett Oehler, Mason Edmund, Rush Clark, Sam Campbell, and Tyler Reed. It took 48.34 in the 100 back and 1:48.60 in the 200 back to score at the 2022 B1G Championships.

