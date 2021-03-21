Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State's Braden Holloway Speaks to Significance of Historic 2nd Place Finish

Comments: 1

2021 NCAA WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS RECAP

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

For the first time in program history, the Virginia Cavalier women are NCAA team champions, earning at least one A-finalist in every individual event. Taking team runner-up was the NC State Wolfpack, making the team rankings an ACC 1-2 finish. No ACC team, men’s or women’s, has ever finished higher than third place at NCAAs. Before this meet, Virginia’s best team finishes were a pair of 5th-place scores in 2015 and 2016. NC State’s best finish before 2021 was 7th place, achieved between 2017-2019.

DCSwim
17 minutes ago

Two combined programs in the top 3 on either side, when’s the last time that happened?

