Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drury’s Ostrowski Posts #1 100 Free of Year in Breaking D2 Records with 41.25

Comments: 3

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

  • NCAA DII: 41.50 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2020)
  • Meet: 41.73 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

  1. Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 41.25
  2. Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) – 42 87
  3. Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 42.97
  4. Raphael De Paiva, Carson-Newman – 43.27
  5. Alex Bowen, Drury – 43.42
  6. Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate – 43.47
  7. Patryk Winiatowski, Lindenwood – 43.48
  8. Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 43.88

Drury’s Karol Ostrowski broke the NCAA Division II Meet Record and lowered his own NCAA Division II Record in one fell swoop in the final of the men’s 100 free on Saturday night.

Ostrowski had first broken the NCAA Record in November at the 2020 SMU Invitational when he won the 100 free in 41.50. That took down the 41.73 mark set by Marius Kusch of Queens in 2019 at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Ostrowski earned the matching set tonight with 41.25 to erase both his NCAA Record and Kusch’s Meet Record.

Out in 19.83, Ostrowski came home in 21.42, winning by nearly a body and a half.

  • Kusch – March 2019: 19.86 / 21.87 = 41.73
  • Ostrowski – November 2020: 19.89 / 21.61 = 41.50
  • Ostrowski – March 2021: 19.83 / 21.42 = 41.25

Already ranked second in the 100 free among all NCAA swimmers for the season, Ostrowski moves up to #1, ahead of Texas junior Daniel Keueger.

  1. Karol Ostrowski, 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, 41.25
  2. Daniel Krueger, Big XII Conference Championships, 41.33
  3. Ryan Hoffer, Pac-12 Men’s Championships, 41.57
  4. Matthew King, Southeastern Conference Men’s Championships, 41.66
  5. Shaine Casas, American Short Course Championships, 41.68

Ostrowski ranks 12th all-time in the NCAA, all divisions combined:

Time Swimmer   Team Meet Date City
39.90 Dressel, Caeleb SR Florida 2018 NCAA DI – Men 3/24/2018 Minneapolis
40.76 Morozov, Vladimir JR Southern Cali 2013 NCAA DI – Men 3/28/2013 Indianapolis
40.80 Farris, Dean JR Harvard 2019 NCAA DI – Men 3/30/2019 Austin
40.83 Becker, Bowe SR Minnesota 2019 NCAA DI – Men 3/30/2019 Austin
40.84 Adrian, Nathan JR California 2009 Duel in the Pool 12/18/2009 Manchester
40.92 Cielo, Cesar JR Auburn 2008 NCAA DI – Men 3/27/2008 Federal Way
40.95 Chadwick, Michael SR Missouri 2017 NCAA DI – Men 3/25/2017 Indianapolis
41.05 Held, Ryan SR NC State 2018 NCAA DI – Men 3/24/2018 Minneapolis
41.06 Jackson, Tate SR Texas Texas Hall of Fame Swimming In 12/1/2018 Austin
41.16 Pieroni, Blake SR Indiana 2018 NCAA DI – Men 3/24/2018 Minneapolis
41.18 Bilis, Simonas SR NC State 2016 NCAA DI – Men 3/26/2016 Atlanta
41.25 Ostrowski, Karol SO Drury 2021 NCAA DII 3/20/2021 Birmingham
41.26 Krueger, Daniel SO Texas 2020 Big 12 Champs 2/29/2020 Morgantown
41.34 Ress, Justin JR NC State 2018 NCAA DI – Men 3/24/2018 Minneapolis
41.36 Apple, Zach JR Auburn 2018 NCAA DI – Men 3/24/2018 Minneapolis
41.45 Hoffer, Ryan JR California 2020 PAC-12 Champs  men 3/7/2020 Federal Way
41.46 Chierighini, Marcelo SR Auburn 2014 SEC Champs 2/22/2014 Athens
41.49 Feigen, Jimmy FR Texas 2009 NCAA DI – Men 3/26/2009 College Station
41.49 Blaskovic, Bruno JR Indiana 2020 B1G 10 Champs men 2/29/2020 Bloomington
41.52 Gkolomeev, Kristian JR Alabama 2016 NCAA DI – Men 3/26/2016 Atlanta

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sam Kendricks
55 minutes ago

That is Boomshakalaka worthy swim for sure! Nice!

5
0
Reply
PFA
50 minutes ago

-Guy is only a “freshman”
-I don’t recall Adrian breaking 41.
Also Karol split 41.10 on the 400 free relay.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by PFA
1
0
Reply
DCSwim
Reply to  PFA
16 minutes ago

I think Adrian’s time is converted

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!