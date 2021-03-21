Drury’s Ostrowski Posts #1 100 Free of Year in Breaking D2 Records with 41.25

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII: 41.50 – Karol Ostrowski , Drury (2020)

Meet: 41.73 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 41.25 Matej Dusa, Queens (NC) – 42 87 Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 42.97 Raphael De Paiva, Carson-Newman – 43.27 Alex Bowen, Drury – 43.42 Viacheslav Ohnov, Wingate – 43.47 Patryk Winiatowski, Lindenwood – 43.48 Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 43.88

Drury’s Karol Ostrowski broke the NCAA Division II Meet Record and lowered his own NCAA Division II Record in one fell swoop in the final of the men’s 100 free on Saturday night.

Ostrowski had first broken the NCAA Record in November at the 2020 SMU Invitational when he won the 100 free in 41.50. That took down the 41.73 mark set by Marius Kusch of Queens in 2019 at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Ostrowski earned the matching set tonight with 41.25 to erase both his NCAA Record and Kusch’s Meet Record.

Out in 19.83, Ostrowski came home in 21.42, winning by nearly a body and a half.

Kusch – March 2019: 19.86 / 21.87 = 41.73

Ostrowski – November 2020: 19.89 / 21.61 = 41.50

Ostrowski – March 2021: 19.83 / 21.42 = 41.25

Already ranked second in the 100 free among all NCAA swimmers for the season, Ostrowski moves up to #1, ahead of Texas junior Daniel Keueger.

Karol Ostrowski, 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, 41.25 Daniel Krueger, Big XII Conference Championships, 41.33 Ryan Hoffer, Pac-12 Men’s Championships, 41.57 Matthew King, Southeastern Conference Men’s Championships, 41.66 Shaine Casas, American Short Course Championships, 41.68

Ostrowski ranks 12th all-time in the NCAA, all divisions combined: