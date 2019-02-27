NC State Breaks ACC Record in Men’s 200 Medley Relay – 1:22.37

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Here we go! The men’s ACC championship started out exactly like the women’s championships, with the NC State Wolfpack breaking the ACC record in the 200 medley relay with a blistering 1:22.37. Shattered is a better word for it, honestly. The Wolfpack relay was led off by Coleman Stewart, who has had a fantastic season thus far, and delivered for the team with a 20.75 split. Daniel Graber was next in, splitting a speedy 23.27 on the breaststroke leg. At the midpoint in the race, NC State held a .38 second lead over Louisville, the ultimate runner-up, after slightly out-splitting them on both legs.

The back half was where the Wolfpack really turned it up, however, with Nyls Korstanje throwing down a 19.81 fly split, and Justin Ress an 18.54 anchor to seal the deal. That made for a 2nd 100 of 38.35 for NC State. The previous ACC championships and conference records were held by NC State from 2017 at 1:23.16. Notably, Louisville also broke the records, coming in a 1:23.10.

The time from NC State is the 2nd fastest in the NCAA this season, behind only Alabama (1:22.19). Tonight we’ll get to see how that time stacks up against the Big Ten’s men, and next week the Pac-12.