Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Natalie Hinds is Hungrier Than Ever After Training Move to Gainesville

Comments: 1

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48
  • American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66
  • US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66
  • World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46
  • Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 56.38

Top 3:

  1. Claire Curzan: 56.89
  2. Kelsi Dahlia: 57.53
  3. Beata Nelson: 58.24

Claire Curzan pulled off a double victory tonight, having already won the 200 backstroke, by swimming a 56.89 100 butterfly. Curzan out-swam competitor Kelsi Dahlia, who put up a 57.53, while Beata Nelson was a 58.24 for third place.

This was a repeat dual from Olympic Trials when Curzan and Torri Huske qualified to race the 100 fly in Tokyo as Dahlia finished in 3rd place, missing the team. After that, however, Dahlia had a strong fall and wound up breaking the short course world record in this same event.

Curzan, Dahlia, and Huske are all expected to battle it out again next month at World Trials. Curzan’s best time in this event is a 56.43 from Trials, while Dahlia holds a PB of 56.44 from the 2018 Pan Pac Championships.

Beata Nelson got in ahead of 4th-place Lucy Bell who shaved 1.15 seconds off her morning swim with a 58.69 of 59.84. 5th went to Olympian Natalie Hinds, while Linnea Mack took 6th in a 59.66.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Breezeway
20 minutes ago

Go Natalie!!!!!!

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!