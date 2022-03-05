Natalie Hinds is Hungrier Than Ever After Training Move to Gainesville

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Women’s 100 Butterfly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 56.38

Top 3:

Claire Curzan pulled off a double victory tonight, having already won the 200 backstroke, by swimming a 56.89 100 butterfly. Curzan out-swam competitor Kelsi Dahlia, who put up a 57.53, while Beata Nelson was a 58.24 for third place.

This was a repeat dual from Olympic Trials when Curzan and Torri Huske qualified to race the 100 fly in Tokyo as Dahlia finished in 3rd place, missing the team. After that, however, Dahlia had a strong fall and wound up breaking the short course world record in this same event.

Curzan, Dahlia, and Huske are all expected to battle it out again next month at World Trials. Curzan’s best time in this event is a 56.43 from Trials, while Dahlia holds a PB of 56.44 from the 2018 Pan Pac Championships.

Beata Nelson got in ahead of 4th-place Lucy Bell who shaved 1.15 seconds off her morning swim with a 58.69 of 59.84. 5th went to Olympian Natalie Hinds, while Linnea Mack took 6th in a 59.66.