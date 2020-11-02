Mykhailo Romanchuk Going for 4FR/IM National Records in Aqua’s Last ISL Match

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6
- Sunday, November 1st: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 2nd: 4-6pm CET/9-11am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard/Aqua Centurions/New York Breakers/Toronto Titans
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE
Danas Rapsys really attacked the men’s 400 freestyle, using his front-half speed to open up a big lead he would never relinquish. Facing a tough field, the Lithuanian dominated for Energy Standard, touching in 3:35.49 to win by almost four seconds.
It’s the fastest swim of the season by almost two seconds, and improves on his time from Match 1 by nearly four seconds (3:39.36). His personal best in this event is 3:33.2o which he set last December at the European Short Course Championships.
Felix Auboeck (NYB), who held the season’s top time coming into the race at 3:37.48, edged out Mykhailo Romanchuk (AQC) for second, as they both hit 3:39s. Their clubs both scored 10 points for the event, with Energy leading the way with Rapsys’ 12.
Rapsys went faster on his last 50 than everyone else on their first 50 :O