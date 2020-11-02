Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mykhailo Romanchuk Going for 4FR/IM National Records in Aqua’s Last ISL Match

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

Danas Rapsys really attacked the men’s 400 freestyle, using his front-half speed to open up a big lead he would never relinquish. Facing a tough field, the Lithuanian dominated for Energy Standard, touching in 3:35.49 to win by almost four seconds.

It’s the fastest swim of the season by almost two seconds, and improves on his time from Match 1 by nearly four seconds (3:39.36). His personal best in this event is 3:33.2o which he set last December at the European Short Course Championships.

Felix Auboeck (NYB), who held the season’s top time coming into the race at 3:37.48, edged out Mykhailo Romanchuk (AQC) for second, as they both hit 3:39s. Their clubs both scored 10 points for the event, with Energy leading the way with Rapsys’ 12.

1
GD20
23 seconds ago

Rapsys went faster on his last 50 than everyone else on their first 50 :O

