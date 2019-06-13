More Than 200,000 Expected to Partipate in Olympic Day Events, June 23

Courtesy: United States Olympic Committee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With nationwide support of Team USA athletes, National Governing Bodies, Multi-Sport Organizations, MLB clubs and community groups, the United States Olympic Committee is hosting more than 500 events in honor of 2019 Olympic Day. Events are scheduled in nearly 300 communities nationwide, with more than 200,000 people engaged in celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

Held annually on June 23, Olympic Day commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1894 and is celebrated by millions of people in more than 160 countries. Its mission is to cultivate fitness, well-being, culture and education, while promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, as well as the three pillars of Olympic Day: move, learn and discover.

“In the same way the Olympic and Paralympic Games bring the world together every two years, Olympic Day gives all of us the opportunity to celebrate the joy of sport and Olympism every year,” said USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “Seeing generations of Team USA athletes out in communities all over the country, sharing the Olympic values with the next generation of athletes and fans, truly speaks to the amazing power of Team USA and the Movement.”

A dozen MLB teams will participate in Olympic Day by honoring U.S. Olympians and Paralympians with a variety of on-field ceremonies, including ceremonial first pitches. Participating clubs include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals.

To kick-off celebrations throughout the week of June 17 in Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA – approximately 30 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region will be given a memorable experience that will include an Olympic Training Center cauldron lighting along with a VIP tour and sports demonstrations led by Team USA resident athletes. The week will conclude with an OTC Open House on June 23, which invites Colorado Springs residents to visit the OTC to meet Team USA athletes, participate in sport demonstrations and tour various facilities. The event is free and open to the public.

Olympic Day events in the U.S. are heavily supported by members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family. More than 300 Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American athletes are attending events hosted by NGBs, the United States Olympians and Paralympians Association is hosting a virtual Olympic Day race, and many member organizations are also joining the celebration, including Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, California State Games, YMCA of USA and numerous BMX clubs.

For more information on how to participate in Olympic Day celebrations in your community, visit TeamUSA.org/OlympicDay. To participate in the virtual Olympic Day race, please visit OlympicDayVirtualRace.org.

Team USA invites all participants to join the global conversation using #OlympicDay.