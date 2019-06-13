Versatile Grace Cherryhomes Headed to Saginaw Valley State for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Cherryhomes of Pickerington, Ohio has elected to attend Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan, where she will join the women’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2019.

“I chose to spend my next four years at Saginaw Valley State University because of the amazing staff throughout the school, the beautiful campus and I was extremely impressed by the swim team. #gocardinals”

Cherryhomes swam for Pickerington North High School, specializing mainly in sprint freestyle. She achieved best times in both the 50 free and 100 free during her senior year high school season. She does her year-round swimming with Ohio State Swim Club and extends her repertoire in club competition to include fly, breast, and IM events. At the recent Indy Sectionals, she competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly and went lifetime bests in the LCM 100 free and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 58.06

100 breast – 1:08.74

50 free – 24.60

100 free – 54.23

200 IM – 2:10.64

Cherryhomes will be a strong addition to the Cardinals’ lineup in 2019-20. Her best times would have scored at 2019 GLIAC Championships in the 100 fly (A/B final borderline), 100 breast (B final), 50 free (B final), and 200 IM (B final). She would have been just a tick off in the 100 free. (The GLIAC only scores an A final and a B final.) She will add pizzazz to the Saginaw Valley State relays, as well.

