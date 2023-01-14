Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mona McSharry on Her Favorite Breaststroke Event: “I want to like the 200…”

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Tennessee Vol Mona McSharry has gone 2-for-2 in breaststroke events in Knoxville, taking wins in the 100 and 200. The Irish native is thriving under home-court advantage, saying she loves looking over at her cheering teammates at the end of a race. McSharry wants the 200 breast to be her favorite event, but at the moment she had to say that her 100 is a bit better, having dipped into 1:06 territory on Thursday.

