Molloy Smashes Records as Rider Wins 6th Straight MAAC Title

2017 METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 11

Hosted by Erie Community College

FINAL TOP 5 MEN’S TEAM SCORES

Rider University, 840.5 Marist College,635 Bryant University, 469.5 Canisius College, 420 Iona College, 400.5

FINAL TOP 5 WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES

Marist College, 810 Rider University, 616 Canisius College, 581 Iona College, 469 Niagara University, 328

The Marist College women won their 30th conference title in program history this weekend, as they ran away with the MAAC title over Rider university. On the men’s side, Rider University won their 6th straight MAAC title over Marist College.

Rider’s Zack Molloy was named MAAC Swimmer of the Meet after breaking multiple conference records. On Friday, he smashed the school and conference records by over 2 seconds in the 200 free, winning with a 1:34.84 ahead of his teammate and brother William Molloy (1:39.51). Molloy then dominated the men’s 100 freestyle on Sunday, winning in an MAAC Record of 43.47 ahead of teammate Vincent Gibbons (45.06).

He also teamed up to set a conference record in the 400 free relay with Vincent Gibbons (45.02), William Molloy (45.65), and Matthan-Matthew Martir (45.46) in 2:59.18. Molloy provided a 43.05 anchor split on that relay.

Rider freshman Justin Carey also impressed with an individual MAAC Record of his own. In the 100 back, Carey threw down a 48.70 to take down the former record of 48.91 set by Josh Rosenbluth back in 2009. Carey went on to sweep the MAAC titles in the backstroke events, turning in a 1:48.60 in the 200 back to out-touch teammate Luke Musselman (1:48.92).

On the women’s side, Marist’s Sara Nestrowitz brought home a pair of wins to help her team win the title. She got the ball rolling on Thursday, nearly clearing the 5:00 barrier in the 500 free. Nestrowitz won the race in a quick 5:00.00 to outpace Cansius’ Rebecca Anthone (5:01.78). She then went on to repeat as 1000 free champion, winning in a time of 10:17.38 ahead of teammate Melanie Newton (10:22.57).

Additional Conference Records: